Russia strikes Ukraine after major Ukrainian drone attack

Russia launched a wave of overnight strikes on Ukraine, killing at least five people, a day after Kyiv carried out one of its largest aerial attacks on Russia.

In Kryvyi Rih, the mayor said a 44-year-old man who had been missing was found dead in the rubble after the strikes. Another person was killed and 14 workers at a steel plant were wounded. Russia said the facility was producing components for weapons.

Two people in their sixties were also killed when a house was destroyed in Zaporizhzhia, while emergency crews in Kyiv worked to extinguish fires at a market hit during the overnight attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said six people were injured in the capital Kyiv after four rounds of air raids overnight and into the morning. He also referred to a fifth Ukrainian death reported in Sumy on Saturday evening, when a car was struck.

Russia said its strikes on Kyiv targeted a facility operated by Ukrainian defence company Fire Point, which it said produces components for Flamingo missiles, as well as a factory making drone parts.

The attacks came after Ukraine launched hundreds of drones across Russia on Sunday, killing at least six people.

The Moscow region provincial governor said it was one of the largest attacks to have targeted the region. In posts on Telegram, Moscow regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said that an 83-year-old man had been killed, with several more injured in Podolsk.

He said damage had been caused at several other sites, including at a warehouse in the town of Domodedovo, close to one of Moscow’s main airports.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had downed 822 Ukrainian drones throughout the country.

Footage from Podolsk, where Vorobyov said a warehouse belonging to Russia’s largest online retailer Wildberries had been struck, showed a large plume of smoke over the site, around 45km south of Moscow.

Broader escalation

The latest exchange is part of a broader escalation in long-range attacks by both sides in recent weeks.

While Kyiv had experienced several relatively quiet nights, the capital was hit by repeated air raid alerts, missiles and drones overnight.

The intensifying strikes come as both Russia and Ukraine continue to target infrastructure and industrial sites far from the front line, with neither side showing signs of reducing the pace of attacks.

Ukraine has been targeting Wildberries, which it accuses of handling military goods, in recent weeks as part of a wider bid to damage Russian economic infrastructure it sees as underpinning Moscow’s military campaign.

One person was also killed in a drone strike on a bus near the southern Russian city of Belgorod, the regional governor said. The Belgorod region borders eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military said it had also hit a missile fuel production facility in Russia’s Rostov region overnight. Russia did not immediately comment on the report.

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