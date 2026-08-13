Season 2 of China-backed ‘Sing for Africa’ talent show launched in Kenya

The second edition of the China-backed musical talent show “Sing for Africa” was launched Friday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, at a ceremony attended by senior officials, diplomats, industry executives, scholars and budding artists.

A flagship programme of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, “Sing for Africa” aims to nurture local musical talent while creating a platform for fostering cross-cultural dialogue.

All-female lineup

The second season of the musical talent show will feature an all-female lineup, building on the success of the inaugural edition that featured only male contestants and ran from November 2025 to February this year.

According to organisers, “Sing for Africa” Season 2 will begin with auditions at institutions of higher learning and on urban streets, narrowing down to 21 contestants who will join an academy for mentorship from entertainment industry heavyweights.

Anne Wang’ombe, principal secretary for the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action in the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, said the talent show will deepen Sino-African cultural dialogue, mutual friendship, trust and respect.

“May the music we launch today symbolise harmony, unity and shared prosperity between the peoples of Africa and China,” said Wang’ombe, adding that nurturing creative talent is key to hastening socio-economic transformation in Africa.

Music a universal language

Zhang Zhizhong, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said music is a universal language that transcends national boundaries, able to communicate to the heart and is a vital platform for promoting mutual learning among civilizations.

According to Zhang, “Sing for Africa” Season 2 will provide a stage for African female musicians to showcase their talents and realise their dreams, building on the success of Season 1, which highlighted the passion and dreams of male musicians from the continent.

“I believe that melodies of diverse styles will become the heartstrings that resonate with one another, composing a symphony of enhanced China-Africa friendship and cooperation,” Zhang said.

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