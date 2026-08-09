Thailand mourns school shooting victims amid growing scrutiny over youth gun access

Funerals are being held for the victims of a mass shooting at a school on the outskirts of Bangkok. The incident has sent shockwaves across Thailand with multiple teachers and pupils were killed and sparked intense public scrutiny over gun access in the country.

The tragedy unfolded at Debsirin Nonthaburi School on Friday when a teenage pupil opened fire inside a classroom, leaving a community in grief and forcing the nation to grapple with unprecedented campus violence.

Among those killed was 31-year-old Thai language teacher Nanchanatphon Nakplang, who was not originally scheduled to teach the class where the attack occurred. According to school accounts, she was filling in for a colleague who was unable to attend.

“We are devastated. We never imagined it would be her,” said Supang Nakphalang, a relative of the deceased teacher, during the funeral. “I didn’t know what to say. I just hope that she goes to the best possible place in the afterlife.”

Students gathered in solemn silence as Buddhist monks chanted prayers over the coffins. For many of the young mourners, the trauma is personal and physical. Fourteen-year-old Teerawat Wanlee narrowly survived the attack after bullet fragments struck his forehead when the shooter fired through a classroom door.

“We heard loud bangs. A teacher went outside to check with a friend, and they were shot,” Teerawat recalled.

“My friend was shot too. After that, the shooter turned around and started shooting at the door, and another teacher was shot. I was hit by fragments that flew toward my head.”

The assault has unsettled a nation unaccustomed to severe gun violence inside educational institutions.

Thai government officials acknowledged the gravity of the incident and pledged to introduce immediate measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

“This is the first time we have experienced such a serious incident of violence within a school in which several teachers and students lost their lives,” said Prasert Jantararuangtong, Thailand’s deputy prime minister and education minister. “Going forward, we must give greater importance to these issues and every sector must play a role in doing so.”

As the community mourns, public grief has rapidly turned into outrage amid questions over how a minor managed to obtain a firearm.

Authorities revealed that the gun used in the attack was reportedly legally registered to the suspect’s grandfather.

The information has shifted the focus of the official investigation beyond the teenage shooter to broader questions of gun control, firearm storage, and legal accessibility in Thailand.

Debsirin Nonthaburi School is expected to reopen and resume classes but the psychological scar on the community remains deep.

For the families, teachers, and surviving children who lost colleagues and friends, the sense of safety within their classrooms has been irrevocably altered.

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