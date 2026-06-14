Trump says peace deal to be signed on Sunday, Iran disputes timing

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Washington and Tehran would sign a peace deal on Sunday, while Iran’s Foreign Ministry was reported to have said there would be no signing on Sunday, though it did not rule out the possibility of sealing such an agreement in the next few days.
Trump said on Saturday that a peace deal with Iran was scheduled to be signed on Sunday and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen immediately afterwards.
“The deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump said Iran “no longer wants a nuclear weapon” and suggested the US would work with Iran to remove enriched uranium at an “appropriate time”.
He said the signing of the deal would make US relations with Iran “different and better” but warned that “we have the ultimate alternative” unless the process moves forward “quickly, easily and smoothly”.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar also said Saturday that an electronic signing ceremony of the US-Iran deal was scheduled for Sunday, after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said earlier in the day that the US and Iran had agreed on a peace deal framework and were expected to sign it shortly. Pakistan has been mediating the US-Iran peace negotiations.
However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei reportedly denied that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the US to end the conflict would be signed on Sunday, citing what he described as “the other side’s hesitation”.
Baqaei said any potential MoU between Iran and the US “would merely serve as a framework for continuing talks” and should not be regarded as “a final agreement”.
He added that discussions on the nuclear issue were expected to continue over 60 days, according to Iranian state media reports.
Israel, which launched attacks on Iran alongside the US in late February, said its core concerns had been left out of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene a security cabinet meeting on Sunday evening to discuss responses to a possible signing of the memorandum, according to China Media Group (CMG).
Israeli officials noted that the document made no mention of Iran’s ballistic missile programme and softened provisions regarding Iran’s nuclear activities. They said none of Israel’s key concerns had been addressed, according to CMG.
(With input from Xinhua)
- US President Trump announced a peace deal with Iran to be signed on Sunday, promising the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and improved US-Iran relations.
- Iran's Foreign Ministry denied that a signing would take place on Sunday, describing the proposed agreement as a framework for continued talks rather than a final deal.
- Pakistani officials confirmed an electronic signing ceremony was scheduled for Sunday, with Pakistan acting as a mediator in the US-Iran negotiations.
- Israel expressed strong concerns that the memorandum excluded key issues like Iran's ballistic missile program and diluted nuclear safeguards, planning a security meeting to address the deal.
- Iranian discussions on the nuclear issue are expected to continue for about 60 days, indicating that the current agreement is only an initial step in the negotiation process.