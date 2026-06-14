Trump says peace deal to be signed on Sunday, Iran disputes timing

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Washington and Tehran would sign a peace deal on Sunday, while Iran’s Foreign Ministry was reported to have said there would be no signing on Sunday, though it did not rule out the possibility of sealing such an agreement in the next few days.

Trump said on Saturday that a peace deal with Iran was scheduled to be signed on Sunday and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen immediately afterwards.

“The deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said Iran “no longer wants a nuclear weapon” and suggested the US would work with Iran to remove enriched uranium at an “appropriate time”.

He said the signing of the deal would make US relations with Iran “different and better” but warned that “we have the ultimate alternative” unless the process moves forward “quickly, easily and smoothly”.