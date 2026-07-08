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Trump threatens additional strikes against Iran on Wednesday night

By Sunday World
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US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC on Thursday. /VCG
  • US President Trump threatened more strikes on Iran on Wednesday night.
  • He said ⁠a memorandum of understanding that served as an initial ​ceasefire deal between the US and Iran was "over."
  • The recent flare-up of hostilities has pushed oil prices up sharply.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran that the United States will likely ​engage in additional strikes on Wednesday night after ‌attacks the previous day.

“I’ll give a little warning: We’re going to hit them hard tonight,” Trump told reporters at the NATO summit in ​Türkiye before his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr ​Zelenskyy.

In earlier comments to reporters in Ankara, Trump said ⁠a memorandum of understanding that served as an initial ​ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran was “over.”


‘I don’t know if we’re going to have a deal’

But ​he did not explicitly say Washington would return to full-fledged war, and it was not immediately clear whether the negotiations between the two ​sides to turn the ceasefire into a permanent deal ​would still continue or not.

“I don’t know if we’re going to have ‌a ⁠deal. We may just do it without a deal,” Trump said before his meeting with Zelenskyy.

In a flare-up of hostilities that pushed oil prices up sharply, Iran said it ​had targeted ​US military sites ⁠in Bahrain and Kuwait after US forces struck Iranian targets in response to attacks on ​tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The ​renewed hostilities ⁠have also heightened safety and security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, with shipping data showing at least four oil ⁠and ​gas tankers had turned back rather ​than trying to transit the waterway, a vital supply route.

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  • US President Donald Trump warned of likely additional strikes on Iran following recent attacks.
  • Trump stated the initial US-Iran ceasefire memorandum of understanding is "over."
  • He expressed uncertainty about reaching a permanent deal, suggesting military action might proceed without one.
  • Iran targeted US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait after US strikes on Iranian targets linked to tanker attacks.
  • The escalating conflict has raised safety concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, causing some tankers to avoid the vital shipping route.

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