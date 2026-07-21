UK’s new Prime Minister Andy Burnham says country needs to regain stability

Britain’s new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, ⁠said on Monday the country needs to regain stability and pledged to set out new measures to help tackle the cost of ‌living this week, ‌before setting out a ‌new 10-year plan for the country later ‌this year.

“Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again,” ⁠Burnham said during his speech outside No.10 Downing Street after he was officially appointed as prime minister.

“We have not been good enough, and we need ‌to be better.” Promising Britons “some breathing space ​now,” he said the government would set out some measures to tackle the high cost of living and how it plans to fund them.

“We will help ⁠more young people ⁠into work by changing the education ​system and giving ​them more support, more ‌mental health support, and we will ‌build more council homes,” he said.

Burnham officially became Britain’s new prime minister on Monday after a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, who invited him to form a government.

Keir Starmer formally resigned

Meanwhile, Keir Starmer formally resigned as British Prime Minister after a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Monday.

According to the established procedure, Starmer officially stepped down as prime minister after the king accepted his resignation.

Earlier in the day, Starmer delivered his farewell speech outside No. 10 Downing Street before heading to Buckingham Palace, marking the beginning of the political transition.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter