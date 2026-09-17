UN chief Guterres calls for global effort to set up AI guardrails

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for a coordinated global effort to set up guardrails for artificial intelligence (AI).

“We need a shared understanding of how to advance the safe, secure, and responsible development of AI, while identifying when increasingly powerful systems may require stronger safeguards or additional measures to manage potential risks,” Guterres said at a press conference ahead of this year’s high-level week of the UN General Assembly.

“This requires genuine international cooperation and a coordinated global effort.”

World facing threat of ‘runaway artificial intelligence’

He warned that the world cannot afford a race to the bottom on AI safety amid geopolitical divides.

“We need guardrails to build trust, and that makes AI safe, transparent, and accountable, with human dignity at the centre. At a time when the world faces three existential threats – runaway artificial intelligence, the climate crisis, and the intolerable deepening of inequalities – international cooperation is more necessary than ever,” he said.

AI has enormous potential for accelerating sustainable development, enhancing learning, strengthening health systems, boosting climate resilience, and so much more.

‘We need more than good intentions’

But a growing number of those building it are sounding the alarm, warning that development is racing ahead of our understanding of the risks. Some call for a pause. Many call for guardrails, he said.

“We cannot afford to ignore concerns that have been raised, especially by those on the frontlines of the development of AI.”

Governments must assume their responsibilities. It is the first responsibility of any government to protect its citizens, including from AI threats. But global coordination is also indispensable, because AI does not stop at borders, and neither do its risks, he noted.

Voluntary pauses that are isolated, unverifiable and unevenly applied will not address the problem, Guterres warned. “If we believe AI development should slow when risks become too great, we need more than good intentions.”

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