UNAids report warns HIV infections could rise as global aid declines

UNAids has warned that cuts to international HIV prevention funding could trigger a resurgence of the epidemic, putting decades of progress at risk.

In its report released during the 26th International Aids Conference, taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from July 26 to 31, 2026, the agency said global development assistance for HIV programmes fell by 23% in 2025, the sharpest decline on record.

The funding shortfall contributed to an estimated 1.2 million new HIV infections and 570 000 Aids-related deaths, as the world fell short of key global targets.

Although new HIV infections and Aids-related deaths are at their lowest levels in more than three decades, UNAids noted that the gains remain fragile and could easily be reversed without sustained investment and commitment.

Global fight

The report also highlighted significant progress in the global fight against HIV. Kenya, Lesotho, Benin, Eswatini, Rwanda and Zimbabwe have recorded an almost 80% reduction in new infections since 2010, demonstrating that sustained efforts can deliver meaningful results.

The report shows that further progress is possible, with new prevention tools offering renewed hope in reducing HIV infections worldwide. A major milestone is the phased roll-out of HIV prevention medicines that provide vaccine-like protection against the virus.

The innovations could transform prevention efforts by reducing the burden of daily pills to more convenient options, including monthly or twice-yearly doses.

Lenacapavir roll-out

UNAids said monthly and six-monthly injections were gradually entering the market, while monthly oral prevention pills were in late-stage trials. The long-acting injection lenacapavir had demonstrated near-total protection against HIV infection in clinical trials.

Earlier this year, Kenya began rolling out lenacapavir in selected public health facilities, where the injections are administered under the supervision of certified healthcare providers.

The initial roll-out targets high-burden regions and key populations, including adolescent girls, young women, and other groups at higher risk of HIV infection. Ten African countries have introduced lenacapavir, with Eswatini, South Africa and Kenya among the leading adopters.

However, challenges remain, including high vulnerability to infection and unequal access to the life-saving jab.

Accessibility

UNAids Executive Director Winnie Byanyima said scientific breakthroughs offer unprecedented opportunities but stressed that innovation must be accessible and affordable to those who needed it most.

Many developing countries risk being left behind due to the high cost of these new prevention tools.

The exclusion is further deepened by the sharp decline in overseas development assistance. Data from multiple countries shows that global development assistance fell by 23% in 2025, the steepest drop on record.

Since HIV prevention programs have historically relied heavily on international funding, the reduction is forcing developing countries to explore alternative financing options to close the growing gap or risk losing hard-won gains.

Human rights

A 2026 study across 47 countries found significant declines in community-led services, including a 50% reduction in support for prevention medicines and HIV care, and a 72% drop in assistance for survivors of gender-based violence.

The report also highlighted growing threats to human rights, including setbacks affecting the sexual and reproductive rights of women, girls and marginalised communities.

Byanyima has called on governments to rethink funding strategies and ensure a coordinated, sustained effort to end the HIV epidemic. At Aids 2026, she urged partners and governments to renew their commitment to achieving the targets set out in the Political Declaration, emphasising the need for solidarity, sustainable financing and strong protection of human rights.

Byanyima said the choice was clear: either risk a resurgence by scaling back efforts or strengthen action to end Aids as a public health threat by 2030.

The world has set new 2030 HIV targets, including expanding life-saving treatment to 40 million people and providing 20 million with antiretroviral-based prevention.

The goals also aim to reduce stigma, discrimination, gender inequality and restrictive policies affecting access to HIV services. If achieved, they could prevent an additional 3.2 million new infections and 1.3 million Aids-related deaths by 2030.

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