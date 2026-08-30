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US energy deal will last 25 years, Venezuela’s interim president says

By Sunday World
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An oil tanker sails off the coast of Maracaibo, Venezuela, on August 29, 2026. /VCG

Venezuela’s energy agreement ‌with the ‌United States ‌would remain in ‌force for 25 years, target an increase in ‌crude output to 1.5 million barrels a day and ​preserve the country’s sovereignty over its natural resources, Venezuela’s Interim President ​Delcy Rodriguez ‌says.

In a late-night address on Saturday, Rodriguez hailed the accord as a “historic” deal that would help revive the country’s economy and boost government revenues, saying it would help shape the country’s future.

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  • Venezuela's energy agreement with the United States will remain in force for 25 years.
  • The deal aims to increase Venezuela's crude oil output to 1.5 million barrels per day.
  • The agreement ensures preservation of Venezuela's sovereignty over its natural resources.
  • Interim President Delcy Rodriguez described the accord as a "historic" deal.
  • The deal is expected to aid in reviving Venezuela's economy and boosting government revenues.
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Venezuela's energy agreement ‌with the ‌United States ‌would remain in ‌force for 25 years, target an increase in ‌crude output to 1.5 million barrels a day and ​preserve the country's sovereignty over its natural resources, Venezuela's Interim President ​Delcy Rodriguez ‌says.

In a late-night address on Saturday, Rodriguez hailed the accord as a "historic" deal that would help revive the country's economy and boost government revenues, saying it would help shape the country's future.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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