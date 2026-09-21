World Organisation for Science Literacy launched in Beijing

The World Organisation for Science Literacy was launched on Sunday at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Conference on Science Literacy in Beijing.

The organisation is an international scientific and technological organisation initiated with the support of the China Association for Science and Technology.

It was registered in Beijing in June 2026, building on the resources, achievements and international partner network developed through years of hosting the World Conference on Science Literacy.

The organisation has 32 founding member organisations from 21 countries across Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Oceania.

According to the organisation, it will work with its members to promote exchanges and cooperation, deepen collaborative innovation and foster positive interaction between science and technology and society.

It also aims to jointly improve public science literacy and contribute to the positive development of an intelligent society.