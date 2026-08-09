Zelenskyy’s first official visit to Serbia strengthens ties with Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first official visit to Serbia on Saturday, meeting President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade as relations between the two countries continue to warm after several years of careful diplomacy.

The two leaders discussed economic cooperation, European integration, security and humanitarian assistance. Serbia also announced humanitarian support for Ukraine, while the two sides agreed to work on expanding trade and joint projects.

Ukraine has been seeking to restart negotiations on a free-trade agreement with Serbia.

The visit marks another step in increasingly frequent contacts between Belgrade and Kyiv. Vučić visited the Ukrainian capital in June 2025 and attended the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit last month.

Serbia has supported Ukraine’s territorial integrity and backed United Nations resolutions, while providing humanitarian assistance. It remains one of the few European countries refusing to impose sanctions on Russia.

Speaking alongside Zelensky, Vučić again said Serbia’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity had no qualifications and pledged support for Kyiv’s European path. However, he expressed scepticism that the European Union would unite around accelerating enlargement.

“If you ask me if I really believe that there will be unification in Europe around the acceleration of European integration, I do not believe that,” he told reporters.

Vučić also addressed the sensitive topic of military cooperation between the two countries.

“We did not talk about any military cooperation today and in the present time. What will happen when the war is over is another matter,” he said.

Zelenskyy focused on Ukraine’s need to strengthen domestic defence production, saying European international assistance remained essential.

“Ukraine does not have, nor will it ever have, the sort of funds that Russia has, which it is using to finance the war,” Zelenskyy said.

“We have what we need, thanks to European aid and support from other countries. But additional funding specifically for Ukrainian production is what is needed.”

The discussions also covered energy, transport infrastructure and possibilities for Serbian participation in Ukraine’s reconstruction.

The meeting highlights the geopolitical balance Serbia continues to maintain. Belgrade remains an EU candidate and its largest economic relationships are with the bloc, while Russia remains an important political and energy partner.

Zelenskyy’s arrival in Belgrade therefore carries significance beyond bilateral relations. As contacts with Kyiv become more frequent, Serbia is demonstrating support for Ukraine and its European ambitions while attempting to preserve a relationship with Moscow that has shaped Serbian foreign policy for decades.

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