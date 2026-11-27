November is signing off with a bang, and if your weekend plans currently involve scrolling through social media and wondering what everyone else is doing, we have a few suggestions.

From Amapiano and gqom parties in KwaZulu-Natal to jazz in Cape Town, theatre in Johannesburg and festive celebrations in Pretoria, South Africa’s entertainment calendar is giving us plenty of reasons to step away from the couch.

Whether you are in the mood for a proper dance-floor workout, a little culture, a comedy night or an early taste of Christmas, here is where to spend your weekend, from Friday, November 27, to Sunday, November 29.

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Also Read: South Africa weekend gig guide: November 13–15

GAUTENG: Music, theatre and a little festive magic

Leon Bridges brings soul to Johannesburg

International soul sensation Leon Bridges makes his South African debut at Marks Park in Emmarentia on Saturday. The Grammy-winning singer, known for hits such as Coming Home, River and Beyond, brings his Happiness Anytime Tour to Johannesburg for an afternoon of soul and R&B.

Local acts BCUC and Wandile Mbambeni will also take to the stage, making this one for music lovers who appreciate a little storytelling with their live performances. The concert runs from 2pm.

rAge Nation takes over Fourways

Gaming enthusiasts, cosplayers and technology lovers have an entire weekend to geek out at rAge Nation 2026 at Fourways Mall.Running from Friday to Sunday, the festival brings together gaming, esports, cosplay, virtual reality, anime and local creative talent. Whether you are a competitive gamer or someone who simply enjoys watching the action, there is plenty to explore.

Mamma Mia! The Musical

If ABBA songs are guaranteed to get you singing along, make your way to Teatro at Montecasino for Mamma Mia! The Musical. The much-loved production brings its familiar blend of romance, friendship and feel-good music to the stage. It is a perfect excuse to gather your friends and enjoy a theatrical escape.

Afrikaans is Groot – Pretoria

Pretoria is celebrating Afrikaans music with the 13th edition of Afrikaans is Groot at SunBet Arena, Time Square. The concert series continues through the weekend, with performances scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It is a celebration of Afrikaans music and some of its biggest voices. Tickets start at R350, although some performances are listed as sold out, so check availability before making the trip.

Betway Summer Cup – Johannesburg

For those who enjoy fashion, socialising and a little sporting action, the Betway Summer Cup takes place at Turffontein Racecourse on Saturday. Expect a day of horse racing, stylish outfits and the unmistakable social atmosphere that comes with one of Johannesburg’s biggest racing occasions.

KWAZULU-NATAL: Gqom, amapiano and good times

The Secret Garden with MaWhoo – Durban

Durban is getting a taste of The Secret Garden as Eshowe-born amapiano vocalist MaWhoo brings the experience to Sunkist Lawns on Saturday. Running from midday until 2am on Sunday, the outdoor celebration promises music, DJs, food stalls and fashion showcases. It is the kind of event where arriving early is a good idea, especially if you want to enjoy the atmosphere before the evening festivities begin.

Usuku Lomshunqo Music Festival – KwaMashu

Kasi culture takes centre stage at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday as Dladla Mshunqisi presents Usuku Lomshunqo Music Festival. The event celebrates the diversity of South African music, with performances spanning house, gospel, Amapiano, maskandi and gqom. Cooler boxes are permitted between noon and 6pm, making it an opportunity to gather friends and enjoy a day celebrating local sounds.

Somi brings jazz to The Chairman

Jazz lovers have something special to look forward to on Saturday as Grammy-nominated vocalist Somi performs at The Chairman in Durban. The singer opens the South African leg of her Africa in Bloom performances alongside pianist Bokani Dyer. Expect an intimate musical experience inspired by her latest album, What Does It Take to Bloom?

Carols & Kilts – Durban

Christmas is arriving with a Scottish twist at the 14th annual Carols & Kilts celebration. Taking place at Shongweni Farmers’ Market on Saturday and the D.L.I. Hall in Durban on Sunday, the event combines traditional Christmas carols with bagpipes, live musicians and Celtic dancing.

WESTERN CAPE: Jazz, lights and summer celebrations

Cape Town Festive Lights Switch-On

The Mother City is officially getting into the festive spirit on Sunday as the annual Festive Lights Switch-On returns to the Grand Parade and Adderley Street. This year’s entertainment line-up includes Liquideep, DJ Dre and Nasty C, among others. Expect music, crowds and a spectacular celebration as Cape Town switches on its festive lights for the season.

Crimson House – Somerset West

If your idea of a good night involves live horns, energetic musicians and music that refuses to stay in one genre, Crimson House is performing at Triggerfish Brewing in Paardevlei on Friday. The Cape Town band blends ska, rock, blues and swing into a lively performance.

Doors open at 6pm, with the band scheduled to perform from 8.30pm.

The South African Burlesque Festival – Cape Town

For something a little different, the ninth annual South African Burlesque Festival takes place at the Star Theatre at the Homecoming Centre in District Six on Saturday. The evening features emerging and established performers competing in a celebration of choreography, costumes and theatrical performance. With audience voting forming part of the festivities, expect an evening that is as entertaining as it is glamorous.

Herbie Tsoaeli and the BackYard Ensemble – Woodstock

Sunday afternoon belongs to jazz as celebrated bassist Herbie Tsoaeli celebrates his birthday month with the BackYard Ensemble at Woodstock Brewery. The performance, titled Happy Rocken’ Blues, features Amy and Empress Nomakhala as opening performers.

Doors open at 1pm, with the concert starting at 3.30pm.

Barry Hilton: Audience Unplugged

Comedy fans can catch veteran comedian Barry Hilton at The Capital 15 on Orange in Cape Town on Sunday. The show promises an improvised comedy experience, with audience suggestions helping shape the performance. In other words, you might want to think carefully before shouting something from your seat.

Whatever your weekend personality looks like, there is an event waiting to match it. From dancing until the early hours in Durban to singing along in Johannesburg or enjoying a Sunday jazz session in Cape Town, November is giving us a fitting send-off. Just remember to book your tickets, arrange your transport and, most importantly, leave a little room in your schedule for spontaneous fun. December is almost here, and the festive season is calling.

Also Read: Mzekezeke set for nostalgic return at Oskido’s Big Day Out

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