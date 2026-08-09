ICC oversight body urges Chad and Venezuela to reverse withdrawal

The body that oversees the International Criminal Court (ICC) has urged Chad and Venezuela to reconsider their decisions to withdraw from the court, warning that their departures could undermine global efforts to fight impunity.

In a statement from The Hague, the Assembly of States Parties said it viewed the withdrawal announcements “with concern” and called on both countries to remain members of the court. The assembly encouraged them to address any concerns through dialogue within the ICC system rather than leaving the institution.

The appeal on Friday comes as the court faces its most significant wave of withdrawal announcements since it was established in 2002. Five countries have said they intend to leave the ICC since last year, amid renewed international pressure on the tribunal.

Chad announced its withdrawal on July 27, arguing that the court’s record had been uneven and disproportionately focused on Africa. Officials noted that six of the seven suspects in ICC custody are linked to African cases.

Venezuela announced its withdrawal three days earlier. Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia told the United Nations that the decision, ordered by Interim President Delcy Rodríguez, was “firm and irrevocable” and accused the court of geographic bias against Africa and Latin America.

Under the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty, a withdrawal takes effect one year after notification.

A departing state remains bound by its obligations during that period and investigations and proceedings can continue.

The ICC’s investigation into Venezuela is therefore expected to proceed regardless of the withdrawal announcement.

Chad and Venezuela join Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, which announced plans to leave the court last year.

The ICC has also faced mounting pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump, which has pledged a broad effort to curb the court’s authority.

US officials have criticised the ICC over its arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in connection with alleged war crimes in Gaza, as well as the court’s investigation into alleged crimes involving foreign forces, including US personnel, in Afghanistan.

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