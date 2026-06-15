Ebola is back, so are the double standards

Is history repeating itself – just four years after the COVID-19 pandemic – with the US demanding an Ebola quarantine camp for Americans in Kenya and Western countries, once again, rolling out travel bans for African countries?

Ebola, while lethal, is not an immediate risk to South Africans, although there are nearly daily flights between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the centre of the outbreak, and Johannesburg. Unlike COVID, it spreads only through contact with bodily fluids, not through the air.

In May, the Kenya High Court ordered the centre at Laikipia Air Base near the town of Nanyuki, about 190km north of Nairobi, to temporarily close down, warning it will expose the public – in a country without a single confirmed Ebola case from the current outbreak in the DRC – to unacceptable risks.

No vaccine yet for Bundibugyo strain

Caused by a rare Ebola virus strain called Bundibugyo, the DRC’s rise in cases started on 15 May, with 617 confirmed cases and 117 deaths by 9 June. There’s no vaccine for this type of Ebola and also no reliable treatments.

The outbreak has already crossed into Uganda, and experts now fear it could eclipse the deadliest Ebola outbreak on record, which killed more than 11 000 people across West Africa between 2014 and 2016.

The US says the facility would allow Americans working in or travelling through outbreak areas in the DRC and Uganda to be moved quickly to a controlled setting, avoiding evacuation flights to America.

Kenyan president backs US facility plan

Kenyan President William Ruto said last week that refusing the US “would look very unhuman”, given its long-time support of Kenyan healthcare.

To Tian Johnson, a Johannesburg-based health justice activist and founder of the African Alliance, the deal exposes something uglier than a simple quid pro quo.

“The issue is bigger than quarantine itself,” he told Bhekisisa. “It is about why the same urgency is not directed towards strengthening African laboratories, surveillance systems, and the healthcare workforce.

Johnson, and many others, say COVID mistakes are being repeated in the raging Ebola outbreak.

An open letter, calling for “an end to the cycle of panic and neglect” was released this week. It was signed by world health leaders, including South African scientists such as Helen Rees from Wits RHI and Shabir Madhi, the dean of the faculty of health sciences at Wits.

“At a time when humanity can sequence pathogens in hours, develop vaccines in months, and deploy artificial intelligence across entire economies, the world already has many of the tools it needs,” the letter reads.

“The question is whether leaders will choose to invest in and use them. We can no longer accept this cycle of panic and neglect.”

Countries, including the US and Canada, have banned travel from the affected region, despite the World Health Organisation warning it is hindering the response.

Here is what we know about Bundibugyo, why it caught the world off guard, and what South Africans need to understand to stay safe.

What is Bundibugyo Ebola?

Ebola is not a single virus but a group of related viruses known as ebolaviruses. Three of these – Zaire, Sudan and Bundibugyo ebolaviruses – have caused major outbreaks in humans. Zaire is the best-known type that caused the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa. It is lethal, relatively well-studied, and, as of 2019, vaccine-preventable.

Bundibugyo, by contrast, has caused only two known outbreaks: one in Uganda in 2007 with 131 confirmed cases and the other in the DRC in 2012 with 38 known cases. The current outbreak is already bigger, with more than 617 confirmed cases and 117 deaths (by 9 June). While the fatality rate is lower than Zaire, which can kill close to 90% of those infected without treatment, Bundibugyo still killed up to half of those infected in previous outbreaks.

There is no approved vaccine or specific treatment for Bundibugyo ebolavirus. What patients receive is supportive care: managing fever, maintaining hydration, treating secondary infections, and transfusions for severe bleeding when needed.

The main tools for halting the spread are contact tracing and infection control – both tricky in the outbreak zone. Contact tracers must track down everyone who has had close contact with a confirmed case and monitor them for symptoms. Healthcare workers wear protective equipment, such as gowns, masks and gloves, to protect themselves while they care for sick patients to prevent the virus from spreading.

But both contact tracing and infection control are tricky in the outbreak zone, where there is high community distrust of healthcare workers and where burial practices involve mourners touching the body, greatly increasing the risk of virus spreading. This is because Ebola remains active in bodily fluids, such as blood, vomit and saliva, even after death.

How did this outbreak start?

The first confirmed case was a