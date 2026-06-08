Five more cops in firing line as fallout from Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala tender deepens

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the suspension of five additional senior officers linked with irregularities arising from a tender that was awarded to alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company Medicare 24.

This was revealed by national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, who stated that internal disciplinary departmental processes are currently underway but declined to provide further details, citing the need to protect the integrity of the proceedings. The suspensions form part of ongoing disciplinary action linked to the controversial tender, which has resulted in the suspension of national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola. Mathe said at this stage no further comment will be made, adding that details will be withheld until the internal processes are concluded.

The suspensions come after nine police officers linked to the controversial Medicare24 tender were suspended last week as corruption investigations surrounding the multimillion-rand deal continue to tighten around senior figures within the organisation.

In a statement issued on Friday, SAPS explicitly confirmed the number of officers affected.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirms the suspension of nine police officers who served as members of the Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) in relation to the Medicare24 tender process,” said Mathe.

The officers, who served on the BEC responsible for assessing the tender, are among the same group previously arrested in connection with the awarding of the contract to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company.

The latest suspensions come after National Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola became the first senior casualty in the saga after appearing in court on charges linked to the alleged contravention of the Public Finance Management Act in relation to the deal.

Mathe said the disciplinary action would remain in place pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

“The affected members have been placed on suspension pending the finalisation of disciplinary and related investigations,” she said.

“The SAPS remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and ethical conduct in all its operations.”

The suspensions mark another major development in the fallout surrounding the Medicare24 contract, which centres on an approximately R228-million SAPS health services tender awarded to Matlala’s company, although the broader three-year contract was publicly estimated at about R360-million.

Read: Nine cops suspended over Vusimuzi Cat’s Matlala R228m tender

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