‘Uneven economic development fuels migration crisis’

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Kenyan President William Ruto have called for a coordinated African response to migration, arguing that the challenge can only be addressed through economic development, job creation and stronger continental institutions.

Migration emerged as one of the central issues during the leaders’ opening remarks at the State Visit hosted by President Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Thursday.

Uneven economic development

The two Heads of State said migration pressures facing South Africa and other African countries stem from uneven economic development across the continent and require collective action rather than isolated national responses.

President Ramaphosa revealed that migration featured prominently in discussions between him and his counterpart.

“You and I also took time to deal with the challenges that we, as South Africa, are facing with regard to migration, and we dealt with that and we sought to understand the causes of migration and how best all countries on the continent can work together to address this challenge of migration because it is not only unique to South Africa,” he said.

The president stressed that South Africans were not opposed to fellow Africans but were concerned about challenges associated with migration flows.

‘South Africans not xenophobic’

“I explained that South Africans are not xenophobic. South Africans are Africans. They want to live with other Africans peacefully, and our people are calling on us as leaders to resolve the many challenges that are brought to bear by the challenge of migration.”

President Ramaphosa said South Africa was actively dealing with migration-related challenges and welcomed what he described as Ruto’s understanding of the issue.

The President further emphasised that cooperation between African countries was critical in finding lasting solutions.

“So, working together, South Africa and Kenya can help shape a peaceful, integrated, and thriving African continent that is always able to resolve its own problems under the slogan -African solutions for African problems,” he said.

President Ruto echoed President Ramaphosa’s sentiments, saying migration was closely linked to the availability of opportunities across the continent.

The Kenyan leader acknowledged South Africa’s position as one of the continent’s more developed economies, making it a destination for people seeking jobs and services.

“You and I discussed the whole subject about migration and the need for us to provide opportunities in our country. I think part of the challenge we are facing [is] because South Africa is a much more developed country, therefore it’s easier for people to come here for services and to seek for opportunities,” President Ruto said.

‘Opportunities must be spread’

He argued that the long-term solution lies in ensuring economic opportunities are more evenly distributed across African countries.

“The answer to this is to make sure that services and opportunities exist everywhere in our continent to avoid some of the challenges that we are facing,” he said.

Ruto linked the migration debate to ongoing efforts to reform the African Union (AU), saying stronger continental institutions would help African countries better coordinate development efforts and speak with one voice on global issues.

As the African Union Champion for Institutional Reform, President Ruto said a stronger and more effective AU could help create conditions that reduce migration pressures.

“The President and I agreed that a fit for purpose Africa Union will help create the solidarity between countries, so that we can provide opportunities for our citizens and avoid unnecessary, you know, competition over resources and over opportunities that sometimes result in the kind of challenges that we have,” he said.

Ruto added that competition for limited resources and employment opportunities was often at the heart of migration tensions across the continent.

“I fully understand the people are competing for resources, people are competing for opportunities, and therefore it is important and imperative for us to create opportunities everywhere in our world, so that the people of this continent can move together.”

Partnerships and trade

The migration discussion formed part of broader bilateral talks aimed at strengthening relations between South Africa and Kenya, two of Africa’s most influential economies.

South Africa regards Kenya as a strategic partner in East Africa and is seeking to elevate bilateral ties to the level of a Strategic Partnership.

The two countries have signed a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding covering sectors including agriculture, education, tourism, transport, defence, home affairs, trade and environmental cooperation.

Kenya is among South Africa’s largest trading partners on the continent outside the Southern African Development Community (SADC), while more than 60 South African companies operate in the East African nation.

The State Visit also included discussions on economic cooperation, regional peace and security, continental integration and investment, with the two leaders set to engage business leaders at the South Africa-Kenya Business Forum, at 5pm, focused on expanding trade and investment opportunities.

Both leaders suggested that deeper economic integration, stronger institutions and increased development across the continent would be key to addressing the root causes of migration while advancing Africa’s broader agenda for growth and prosperity. – SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content