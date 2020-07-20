Actor Allen Booi is no more

Veteran actor Allen Booi has died. Booi died at his Joburg house on Monday morning.

Booi ‘s family is yet to issue a statement to explain the circumstances surrounding his death.

“It’s of great sadness to announce that Actor Allen Booi passed on this morning at his JHB house. His family will issue statement and further information #RIPAllenBooi,” a Twitter user wrote on Twitter.

Booi is a South African actor best known for his role as Mike in the SABC1 drama series Tsha Tsha, from 2003-2006.

In 2007, he played the role of Godfrey Xaba in the controversial SABC1 mini-series After Nine.

Other television series he has appeared in include Mfo Kamkhize, Mongezi, Sdididi, Odessa, Phindi, 14th Floor, Getting it Right, Timber, Inxhaki Ka Sam, Ubambo Lwami, Muvhango, Generations, Khululeka, Going Up, Soul City, Backstage, Zero Tolerance, Mponeng, and Isidingo.

Author



Ngwako Malatji