Banyana Banyana captain just two games away from Scottish league title win

Johannesburg – Janine van Wyk is on the brink of winning the league title with her Scottish side Glasgow Rangers FC – whom she joined at the beginning of the season.

The captain of the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana, scored a stunning long-range shot on Wednesday night (26 May 2021) to lead her side to a 4-1 victory over Hearts in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

In the previous match they managed goalless draw against Hibernian last week.

Against Hearts, Hayley Lauder scored in the eighth minute to give them a half time lead, but the equaliser came three minutes after the restart.

Around the hour mark, Van Wyk – who played the entire 90 minutes – rifled a shot with her left foot to send the opposition goalkeeper scrambling as the ball landed in the top corner to restore her side’s lead and make it 2-1.

Three minutes Niamh Farrelly grabbed the third of the night for the home side at the Falkirk Stadium, before victory was confirmed with ten minutes remaining on the clock through an Aoife Colvill goal.

The result leaves City just four points away from defending their title and claim a remarkable 14th SPWL title. There are two matches left.

After 19 outings, City lead the table with 50 points – three ahead of second-placed Celtic who narrowly defeated Hibs 1-0 on the same night to put the celebrations on hold for City. Rangers are third on 45 points.

Van Wyk has now scored three goals this season and will be hoping for more when they face fourth-placed Spartans on Sunday, 30 May, while Celtic are up against Motherwell who are sixth.

The final match of the season will be against Rangers – who could have a say as where the league title goes to. Rangers are in a battle to book their spot in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and will not hand the points to City on a platter.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD