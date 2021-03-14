Downs’ Shalulile shatters Stellies’ hopes of salvaging a draw

Johannesburg – A last gasp 95th minute powerful header and winner by Mamelodi Sundowns’ Namibian star striker and PSL Player of the Month Peter Shalulile was enough to earn the Premiership champions a 2-1 victory over a determined Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday.

High-riding Sundowns were however subjected to doing some soul searching as Stellenbosch showed no respect for last season’s treble champions in the opening stages of this encounter.

The league tie is one of the matches lined up for the Tshwane giants to play catch up due to their CAF Champions League commitments and was played in middle of the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals after the PSL and the sponsors reached a compromise.

Bouyed by the victory over Cape Town City last week, Stellenbosch’s early dominance was characterised by duels between Ashley du Preez and Rushine de Reuck on the left flank but the former was at times stopped in his tracks by Ricardo Nascimento.

Both left flanker Du Preez and Marc van Heerden on the right gave Stellies the upper hand going forward and most significantly the ability to unlock the Downs defence.

Referee Victor Hlungwani stamped his authority on the proceedings, not hesitating to produce his book for bone crushing tackles.

Shalulile, Masandawana’s joint eight goals leading scorer with Themba Zwane, was booked for his misdemeanor early in the game, Van Heerden was also on the receiving end for a late tackle on Thapelo Morena, who had a long lay-off last season after sustaining a career-threatening injury.

As Stellies attacked, hard running Lyle Lakay was on hand to save his keeper Denis Onyango the blushes with his clearances.

And the wall did finally crack, Stellenbosch took the lead towards the end of the first stanza when Nigerian striker Augustine Dimgba scored from inside the box, an indication of the strength of coach Steve Barker’s boys, with Ibraheem Jabaah confidently marshalling the defence.

But six minutes into the second half Gaston Sirino’s persistence paid off when he was set up super striker Shalulile to score the equaliser.

Soon after Downs had levelled matters, the game was evenly matched with both sides squandering a number of chances in an effort to secure a lead.

In the end Sundowns had the last say when the prolific Shalulile nodded home in a dramatic fashion to earn his side maximum points.

The 2-1 victory sees Sundowns still leading the log standings by 39 points, four points ahead of challengers Golden Arrows in second spot and Orlando Pirates in third, both have 35 points.

In the only Nedbank Bank quarterfinal match yesterday, former Downs forward Anthony Laffor scored his first goal in the colours of Chippa United.

Moloisane Mokhele got the second goal to propel coach Dan Malesela’s Chilli Boys into the semifinals with a 2-1 victory against first division side Richards Bay United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday. The second tier side replied through Siyabonga Vilane.

Nedbank Cup fixtures

Today: CT All Stars v Pta Callies (Danie Craven, 3pm); Leopards v Tshakhuma (Thoyandou, 6pm).

Thursday, April 15: Sundowns v Pirates (Loftus, 6pm).

CAF Champions League

Tuesday: Sundowns v TP Mazembe (DR Congo), (Loftus, 6pm); Petro de Luanda v Chiefs (Angola), (Luanda, 6pm).

CAF Confederation Cup

Wednesday: Pirates v Enyimba (Nigeria), (Orlando, 6pm).

DStv Premiership

Friday, March 19: Stellenbosch v SuperSport (Danie Craven, 5pm).

Saturday, March 20: Arrows v CT City (Sugar Ray Xulu, 3pm); Chippa v Swallows (Nelson Mandela Bay, 3.30pm); Baroka v Celtic (Peter Mokaba , 3.30pm); TS Galaxy v Maritzburg (Mbombela, 5pm)

Sunday, March 21: Chiefs v Pirates (FNB, 3pm); AmaZulu v Tshakhuma (Kings Park, 3.30pm); Sundowns v Leopards (Loftus, 5pm).

Author



Xolile Mtshazo