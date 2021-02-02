Free State Education MEC Makgoe’s baby mama withdraws maintenance case

Johannesburg – Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe’s baby mama has withdrawn her maintenance case against him and has vowed to bar him from seeing his children.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children, withdrew the case last week citing emotional distress caused by the protracted battle between her and the politician.

The two, who have been at each other’s throats over papgeld for the last two years, were supposed to appear for another bruising round of their many maintenance battles at the Meyerton magistrate’s court on February 16, where she was expected to push for maintenance to be increased from R6 000 to R16 000 a month.

On the other hand, Makgoe has been demanding that the amount be reduced, citing affordability as a reason.

The woman’s decision to withdraw the case and bar him from seeing their children is contained in the affidavit she deposed at the De Deur police station on January 21.

In the affidavit, which Sunday World has seen, the woman, who has twins with Makgoe, said she was throwing the towel in their papgeld fray because she was emotionally drained.

“I would like to make it clear to Mr Makgoe that this decision is purely based on the fact that this case has been emotionally draining for two years as he has no intention of settling or negotiating for the sake of his own children,” reads the affidavit.

“Mr Makgoe has tried every trick in the book to emotionally and financially frustrate me so that I end up giving up on this case, or that I end up giving him my children.”

She said although their squabble has hit her for a six, she would not farm out her children to him because his wife, Ivy Makgoe, hated them.

“I have proof of an e-mail where Ivy Makgoe made it clear to me that Tate will never give my children any additional money, which is why Tate is under pressure to make sure that his own kids don’t receive any increment,” according to the affidavit.

The woman also said Makgoe, who increased the children’s maintenance by a paltry R125 in November 2019, and did not hike it last year, missed payment dates deliberately to spite her.

“Mr Makgoe can celebrate, but his own children will grow up with anger towards [him] to learn that their father provided quality education for the kids of the community but failed his own.”

She stated that what also drove her bonkers was that Makgoe had adopted a child from his brother- in-law and provided her with food, medical aid and quality education and hired a nanny for her while his kids were wallowing in poverty.

“My children finished 2020 without going to school because R6 000 cannot cover for all their basic needs as the boy needs [one of the twins] expensive treatment for his skin condition. I will never bother Tate about his kids, and he should not, even after 10 years, make contact with my children.” Makgoe could not be reached for comment.

You may also be interested in: Makhura willing to go if ANC asks

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji