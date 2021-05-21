Helman Mkhalele new Bafana Bafana Assistant coach

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has appointed former national team winger Helman Mkhalele as his local Assistant Coach.

Broos said he was highly impressed by Mkhalele’s knowledge of the game and didn’t hesitate to appoint him as his number 2.

Helman Nkosiyethu Mkhalele was born on 20 October 1969, in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. During his playing days, was known as Midnight Express for his tear-away speed that left many defenders in their wake.

He was part of the Orlando Pirates squad that won the 1994 league title and the famous 1995 CAF Champions League Cup against Asec Mimosa of Ivory Coast.

He is currently coach of the National Men’s u20 team.

Sunday World

SUNDAY WORLD