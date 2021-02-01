President Cyril Ramaphosa announces vaccine rollout and lifts alcohol ban

Johannesburg – South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday evening on the government’s latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today, South Africa received the country’s first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccine at OR Tambo International Airport.

The first shipment of one million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) left the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Ramaphosa reiterated that the vaccine rollout will be carried out in phases during his address.

Phase one will begin with healthcare workers in the country receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

The president went on to say that in the second phase will include essential workers, people over 60 years, people with co-morbidities as well as those living in nursing homes and hostels, receiving the vaccine.

The third phase will see the remaining adult population getting the vaccine.

Ramaphosa said that herd immunity is hoped to be achieved, and targets 67% of people reaching immunity, which equates to about 40 million people in SA.

“The vaccines we are procuring have been shown to be safe in various trials conducted. We aim to make the vaccine available to all adults in SA,” Ramaphosa said.

“Nobody will be forced to take this vaccine.”

Ramaphosa said that SA has recorded the lowest number of infections since December last year, indicating that SA has passed the peak of the second wave of COVID-19.

“Nobody will be given this vaccine against their will, nor will the vaccine be administered in secret. Any rumours to this effect are both false and dangerous,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa went on to say that hospital admissions have also decreased since the start of the second wave.

Ramaphosa announced that cabinet has decided to ease certain restrictions under the adjusted level 3 lockdown.

New curfew: 11pm – 4am

President @CyrilRamaphosa: The hours of the # curfew will now be from 11pm to 4am. Establishments will need to close by 10pm to allow their customers and staff to return home by curfew. pic.twitter.com/5c6g6Uu4S8 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 1, 2021

Faith-based gatherings will be permitted, subject to health protocols.

President @CyrilRamaphosa: Faith-based gatherings will be permitted, subject to health protocols. pic.twitter.com/oGXTeUCFKG — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 1, 2021

Such gatherings may not exceed 50 people for indoor venues and 100 persons for outdoor venues. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used. pic.twitter.com/SsJx0J2QtR — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 1, 2021

Public beaches, dams, parks and rivers will reopen.

Public places such as beaches, dams, rivers, parks and public swimming pools will be reopened subject to health protocols. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 1, 2021

Regulated alcohol sales:

President @CyrilRamaphosa: Restrictions on the sale of alcohol will be eased. The sale of alcohol by licensed premises for off-site consumption will be permitted from Mondays to Thursdays, from 10am to 6pm. pic.twitter.com/Ln2xBTctlD — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 1, 2021

Ramaphosa said, “I want to call on all of us to drink responsibly so that we do not experience a spike in trauma cases or an increase in infections due to reckless behaviour. As we ease restrictions once again, the responsibility on each and every one of us as individuals becomes even greater.”

President @CyrilRamaphosa: It remains compulsory for every person to wear a mask in a public space. pic.twitter.com/bpvtt4nglo — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 1, 2021

“Duty-free shops, registered wineries, wine farms, micro-breweries and micro-distilleries will be able to sell alcohol for off-site consumption during their normal licensed operating hours.”

“Let us remember that despite the clear progress we have made, the number of new cases is still high and there is an ever-present danger of a resurgence,” Ramaphosa further said.

Ramaphosa cautioned, “Since the very first case of COVID-19 was discovered in our country, we have mobilised all of the resources at our disposal to protect the lives and livelihoods of all South Africans. We have been extremely fortunate to receive support from all over the world. Even as we roll-out the vaccination programme throughout the year and as we steadily work to reduce the number of new infections, we will need to continue to observe careful precautions to reduce transmission.”

Ramaphosa thanks Cuba

“This evening, I wish to recognise in particular the selfless and unwavering assistance of the government and people of Cuba.”

Ramaphosa said, “True to its history, this small island nation has demonstrated solidarity with the hardest hit countries and sent more than 3,700 Cubans throughout the world to assist in the fight against COVID-19.”

“In recognition of this effort, Cabinet has approved a proposal to nominate the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialised in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics – or as they commonly are known, the Cuban Medical Brigade – for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. In Africa alone, the Brigade had treated more than 38,000 people by the end of November 2020. They are currently still active in many countries, including here in South Africa.”

We extend our sincerest gratitude to the people of Cuba for this great demonstration of solidarity and humanity. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 1, 2021

Watch the president’s full address below:

May God Bless South Africa and protect her people.



Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika.

Morena boloka Sechaba sahesu.

Hosi katekisa Afrika Dzhonga.

Here seën Suid Afrika.

Mudzimu fhatutshedza Afrika Tshipembe.



Nndaa. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 1, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman