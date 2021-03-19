Shwashwi: Hot mgosi and celebs – Two cents from the queen and more questions for celebs

Johannesburg – Fabulous to watch Bonang Matheba give props to Nicki Greenwell for being a great presenter.

Can you celebs learn from the Queen?

• Can people who are happy that Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain move on?

No one wants to lose income even if more is on its way.

So Vusi Kunene is leaving Generations: The Legacy for the 100th time. Question is, when will this bad soapie end?

Is Youtuber Vicky Vee Jonas truly sorry for saying Cindy Mahlangu wants her man?

Or is she just scared of lawsuits.

Will Qiniso Van Damme ever find her batchelor? Coz damn, those boys look better suited for horror films.

Can Cici please tell us when she became this gorgeous? Motherhood does wonders for some.

Shwa is still wondering what the tea in Nkandla tastes like.

• Sthembiso Khoza, is that what your derriere really looks like? Are you contemplating an Onlyfans account? Does the nude industry pay more than acting?

Warning: Explicit image below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sthembiso Khoza (@skcoza)

• Is Bheki Cele scared of Cape Town’s gangsters?

• Did the police ever arrest the mysterious woman who stole the R4-million from SBV? Shwa hopes you are living a life of luxury on a deserted island somewhere, moghel.

• Will Thando Thabethe be able to fill the big shoes that DJ Fresh left behind at 947?

• Did Liesl Laurie ever move on after her failed relationship with Proverb? What a mess that short relationship was.

• Can someone tell Shwa where the beautiful Chris Jaftha has disappeared to? Is he married yet?

• Is it true that NSFAS is declining applications of those who get Sassa grants of R350? And it was okay when it mistakenly handed out millions to a certain student and then arrest her? Down with NSFAS! Down!

Can Tito Mboweni explain what he meant when he said SA is a beautiful country? This when Wits students are on protest and people are being killed. What’s so beautiful minister?

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi