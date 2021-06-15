Steve Biko Academic Hospital says ‘Thembisa 10’ mother was never admitted

Johannesburg – South Africa’s biggest new family, dubbed the ‘Thembisa 10’ has continued to make headlines, this time with the hospital claiming that the mother was not admitted to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

The CEO of the hospital, Dr Mathabo Mathebula, told radio 702 on Monday that Gosiame Sithole visited the hospital on Saturday and introduced herself as the woman who gave birth to the 10 babies.

He added that she told staff at the hospital that the babies were delivered at the Louis Pasteur Hospital in Pretoria.

This, however, goes against the report from Pretoria News from Monday which stated that the father, Teboho Tsotetsi, said he was informed the babies were born at the city’s Mediclinic Medforum Hospital.

Mathebula further said that Sithole went to Steve Biko Academic Hospital to see her babies. She said she was informed that her babies would be transferred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital from Louis Pasteur Hospital.

Have you read: Ekurhuleni mayor locates “Tembisa 10” family

To add further confusion to the story, Michael Sadiki, spokesperson for the Louis Pasteur Hospital, told the radio station that they had no patient named Gosiame Sithole on their records and 10 babies were not delivered at the hospital.

Pretoria News had also reported that the father of the ten babies said that he is not in contact with the mother and he asked the public to stop sending gifts for the babies until the mother returned to him.

South Africans have been left highly confused by the situation and took to Twitter to express their views:

So the daddy of the #Tembisa10 has never seen them either?? pic.twitter.com/7o00fKUVzK — Whatever, Whoever 🌈🌈 (@Mrs_CallMeK) June 15, 2021

#Tembisa10 could might as well be a movie, because the Thrill, the Suspense, the twist and turns.

It's too much. pic.twitter.com/9aVGgkTRy5 — Lily Pearls🌹🌷🌹 (@sebati_trudy) June 15, 2021

#Tembisa10 please help me balance my numbers😢😢😢😢 — Thapelo Dzavani Tsonga King (@dzabsmashaba) June 15, 2021

Read more: Gosiame Tsotseti’s family confirms the 10 babies are doing well

#Tembisa10 is dribbling us shem, it's this after this before that after that, story after story before story left right and center kushushu xem😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/tmUbsCz7J6 — Lwazi Dlamini (@Lwazi_Dla) June 15, 2021

Also read: SA government scrambles to locate “Tembisa 10”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World