Pick n Pay appoints CEO designate as Summers due to exit in autumn

Pick n Pay has appointed former Woolworths South Africa and international retail executive Spencer Sonn as CEO-designate, setting in motion a leadership succession plan as current chief executive Sean Summers approaches the end of his contract in May 2028.

The retailer said Sonn will join the group on February 1 2027 and will work alongside Summers during an extended handover period aimed at supporting the company’s ongoing turnaround strategy.

The appointment comes as Pick n Pay seeks to rebuild profitability and strengthen its market position following a challenging period that prompted the return of Summers to the top job in 2023. The company has also been entangled in a process that seeks to retrench its workers.

Pick n Pay said Summers had been tasked with identifying a successor well ahead of the expiry of his contract, allowing sufficient time for a smooth transition.

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Extensive retail experience

Sonn brings significant retail experience to the role, having spent 26 years at Woolworths South Africa, including five years as managing director of its food division.

The food business has been a key driver of Woolworths’ growth and performance over the past decade, making Sonn one of the country’s most experienced grocery retail executives.

More recently, Sonn gained international experience in New Zealand, where he managed a retail operation comprising both corporate-owned and franchise stores and a workforce of approximately 22,000 employees.

The group said that experience was particularly relevant given similarities with Pick n Pay’s operating model, which includes a mix of company-owned and franchise outlets.

Endorsement from Summers

“Throughout our engagements, Spencer has expressed enormous admiration for the values and founding principles that Pick n Pay was built on,” Summers said.

“We are in the very fortunate position of being able to appoint a highly skilled executive of Spencer’s caliber. In his previous positions he demonstrated his outstanding talent as a leader and was the architect of much of his previous company’s food retailing success.”

Return to South African retail

The appointment marks a high-profile return to South African retail for Sonn after his international stint, bringing deep food retail expertise to a retailer seeking to sharpen its competitiveness in the grocery sector.

His experience spans store operations, merchandising, supply chain management, and franchise networks, areas regarded as critical to Pick n Pay’s turnaround efforts.

Focus on recovery and growth

Sonn said he viewed the role as an opportunity to contribute to the retailer’s recovery and long-term growth.

“This is an exciting challenge for me after working across every part of grocery retailing,” he said. “Pick n Pay is a strong and much-loved brand with enormous potential and motivated loyal people.”

The lengthy overlap between Summers and Sonn is expected to provide continuity for investors and employees while allowing the incoming executive to become fully immersed in the business before assuming leadership responsibilities.

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