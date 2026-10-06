Reserve Bank warns of further interest rate hikes as inflation risks mount

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has warned that monetary policy may need to remain restrictive for longer and could be tightened further if inflation risks intensify, as persistent fuel-price shocks threaten to become embedded in the broader economy.

The central bank stated this in the Monetary Policy Review October 2026, after it had already increased the repo rate by a cumulative 50 basis points between April and October 2026, taking the benchmark rate to 7.25%, in response to mounting inflationary pressures linked largely to global energy-market disruptions.

The Reserve Bank said the key threat was the growing risk of so-called second-round effects, where higher fuel costs feed into wages, business costs and inflation expectations, creating more persistent inflation that is harder to reverse. Policymakers argued that waiting for clear evidence of these pressures could leave monetary policy behind the curve because interest-rate changes affect the economy with a delay.

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“Policy must remain forward-looking,” the report said, warning that allowing supply-driven inflation to persist could undermine confidence in the central bank’s 3% inflation target and weaken long-term growth prospects.

Inflation outlook remains elevated

Headline inflation has risen sharply this year, climbing from around 3% early in 2026 to levels above 4%, driven mainly by higher fuel and transport costs. The SARB now expects inflation to average 4.4% in 2026 and remain elevated into 2027 before returning to the 3% target.

The Reserve Bank identified several risks that could force a tighter policy response, including prolonged conflict in the Middle East, elevated refinery margins, stronger global food prices and the possibility of a severe El Niño weather event. A significant depreciation of the rand or tighter monetary policy in advanced economies could also add pressure through higher import costs.