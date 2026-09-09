Johann Rupert’s son, Anton, appointed Richemont co-deputy chairman

Richemont, the luxury goods group chaired by South Africa’s richest man Johann Rupert, has appointed his son, Anton Rupert, as non-executive co-deputy chairman of the board with immediate effect.

Anton Rupert, 39, will serve alongside Bram Schot, who was appointed non-executive deputy chairman in 2024.

The company said in a statement to shareholders that the appointment was approved at a board meeting held on September 8.

Shared leadership responsibilities

Richemont said the two non-executive co-deputy chairmen would have complementary responsibilities aimed at strengthening both strategic oversight and corporate governance.

Anton will oversee matters relating to the group’s Strategic Product and Communications Committee (SPCC), ensuring continuity in an area central to Richemont’s creative and commercial direction.

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Schot will be responsible for board and committee governance matters, including coordinating the board’s committees and overseeing the group’s corporate governance framework.

“The division of responsibilities reflects the board’s commitment to robust governance and to ensuring that both the group’s strategic priorities and its governance obligations receive dedicated attention at non-executive co-deputy chairman level,” the company said.

Succession planning

His father, billionaire businessman, Johann described the appointment as a key milestone in Richemont’s long-term succession planning strategy.

“This appointment is an important step in the board’s long-term succession planning. Richemont’s strength has always rested on the continuity that comes from close family involvement, on rigorous governance, and on an unwavering commitment to creativity and craftsmanship,” he said.

Rupert said Anton and Schot’s joint appointment would ensure balanced oversight of the group’s creative priorities and governance requirements.

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“Having Anton and Bram serve together as non-executive co-deputy chairmen ensures that each of these foundations is given the attention it deserves. Anton will continue to safeguard the creative and product priorities that define our Maisons, while Bram will ensure that our governance remains of the highest standard.

“Together they reflect what has always guided this group: a long-term view, a respect for the people and savoir-faire behind our Maisons, and the discipline to steward them responsibly for the generations to come.”

Luxury goods powerhouse

Richemont is one of the world’s largest luxury goods companies, with a portfolio spanning jewellery, watches, fashion and accessories.

Its jewellery division includes brands such as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Buccellati and Vhernier, while its specialist watchmakers division includes IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget and Vacheron Constantin.

The group also owns several fashion and accessories brands, including Chloé, Alaïa, Delvaux, Montblanc, Peter Millar and dunhill.

Richemont’s Class A shares are primarily listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and form part of the Swiss Market Index (SMI). The company’s shares are also listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

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