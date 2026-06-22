Kaizer Chiefs CEO Bheki Shongwe to resign from R5bn outfit

Businessman Bheki James Themba Shongwe is set to resign as a non-executive director at the JSE-listed Sabvest Capital, bringing an end to more than two decades on the board.

The investment holding company, with a portfolio of listed and unlisted assets valued at R5.4 billion, said Shongwe will step down at its next annual general meeting (AGM) in May 2027 after 22 years of service. He joined the board in 2005 and has played a key role across several governance structures.

During his tenure, Shongwe served as chairman of the remuneration and social ethics committees. He was also a member of the investment, audit and risk, nominations, and remuneration committees. The company confirmed he will step down from the board and all associated committees at the AGM.

“Bheki has been a highly valued director since 2005. The board thanks him for his contributions over the years which have been greatly appreciated and value-enhancing for Sabcap,” the company said.

Kaizer Chiefs appointment

Shongwe’s pending exit follows his recent appointment as Group Chief Executive Officer of Kaizer Chiefs, one of the country’s most prominent football institutions. He officially took up the role in May 2026.

Though it is not clear why Shongwe is resigning from his board position, the accounting officer role at Chiefs is expected to be demanding, especially as the club has struggled to win trophies in recent years — much to the disappointment of its legions of fans.

Kaizer Chiefs said Shongwe is no stranger to the club. He previously served as managing director between 2009 and 2012 and has also been a non-executive director on the current board.

The club said his experience and deep understanding of its operations make him well suited to lead it into its next phase.

Day-to-day running of the club

In his new role, Shongwe will oversee the day-to-day running of the club, reporting directly to chairman Kaizer Motaung and the board, while working closely with department heads.

He will also support Motaung in the broader management of the organisation to ensure continued success both on and off the field.

Sabvest expressed appreciation for Shongwe’s long-standing service, while Kaizer Chiefs welcomed his return to executive leadership as the club looks to build on its legacy.

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