Middle East war keeps Sasol ORYX gas-to-liquid plant shut

Sasol has not indicated when its ORYX gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant in Qatar will resume operations as the Middle East war persists.

The ORYX gas-to-liquid (GTL) plant, a joint venture between Sasol and QatarEnergy, shut down operations in March as the war escalated and QatarEnergy restricted gas supplies, reducing the feedstock available to the facility.

In its business performance update for the year ended June 30, Sasol revealed that the plant remains closed but did not provide a timeline for when operations could resume.

Restart depends on ‘stable operating conditions’

“ORYX GTL remained offline following earlier gas supply disruptions, with restart activities dependent on stable operating conditions in the region,” the company said.

Liquid fuels sales volumes for the full year increased compared with the previous financial year, while stronger refining margins supported earnings.

However, fourth-quarter fuel sales were affected by increased price volatility and higher fuel imports into the South African market, resulting in elevated inventory levels.

“Chemicals Africa revenue increased in the quarter, supported by higher pricing, partly offset by lower Base Chemical sales volumes due to planned shutdowns, with overall volumes at the higher end of market guidance,” the company said.

Operations exceed market guidance despite shutdown

Despite the prolonged shutdown of one of its key international assets, Sasol said its Southern African operations exceeded market guidance during the financial year.

Secunda Operations recorded its highest annual production in the past five years, driven by the implementation of its destoning project, increased natural gas availability and stable plant performance.

The company said the improved production enabled it to maintain reliable supplies of energy and chemical products despite disruption caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

Natref also delivered a strong operational performance during the final quarter and continued to play an important role in South Africa’s fuel supply and energy security.

The company also continued expanding its renewable energy programme in South Africa, bringing another 330MW online during the quarter. This increased its operational renewable energy capacity to more than 500MW of the more than 1.2GW already secured.

Sasol said it expects its financial performance for the year to meet or exceed market guidance but warned that geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East and changing market conditions will continue to create a volatile operating environment.

“We remain focused on maintaining operational continuity, supporting our customers and proactively responding to changing market conditions,” the company said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter