MTN ventures into entertainment streaming with One TV

MTN Group has entered the streaming market as their ambitions diversify beyond connectivity to entertainment across Africa.

MTN One TV is designed as a pan-African streaming service offering local and global content. With a mobile-first approach, it caters to the continent’s dominant mobile user base, while also providing a big-screen experience for households.

Selorm Adadevoh, Group Chief Commercial, Strategy and Transformation Officer, said the service aims to make video content more accessible, relevant, and flexible for customers across diverse African markets.

MTN explained that depending on local availability, customers may also be able to pay for this new service through airtime, Mobile Money, and other locally supported payment methods, helping to reduce common barriers to streaming access.

Streaming market focal point in Africa

Africa’s streaming market has become a focal point for global media companies including Canal+ and Netflix, which have expressed plans to expand their African operations, with strategies that include producing and streaming locally made content.

Despite this, Adadevoh emphasised that MTN’s approach is not necessarily about competing head-on with international giants. Instead, the company sees its role as enabling local content creators and strengthening distribution networks.

“This platform allows us to bring a solution of distribution of local production. That changes the investment pace for local content, our belief is that if we get this right you will see investment in production thriving,” said Adadevoh.

Broader industry trend

He said MTN’s entry into streaming reflects a broader industry trend where telecom operators are diversifying into digital services to capture new revenue streams.

By leveraging its mobile networks, the company can integrate streaming into its broader ecosystem of digital services, including mobile money and cloud solutions.

“Entertainment is increasingly becoming an important gateway to digital participation. Through MTN One TV, we are leveraging the scale of our connectivity, fintech, and digital capabilities to make relevant content more accessible while creating new opportunities for Africa’s creative and digital economies. This is aligned with our ambition to deliver digital solutions for Africa’s progress,” said Adadevoh.

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