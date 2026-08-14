Solly Malatsi axes ICT Sector Council chairperson, appoints interim leadership

The minister said the decision followed concerns raised by current and former council members, stakeholders and findings contained in a special investigation report commissioned by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

Investigation points to breakdown in relations

In a statement issued on Friday, Malatsi said the concerns and investigation findings highlighted a breakdown in relations between the chairperson and other council members, necessitating a change in leadership to ensure the council functions effectively.

“I considered all of the serious concerns raised by current and former members of the Council, Council stakeholders and the findings of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies’ special investigation report into the Council and the breakdown of relations between the chairperson and other Council members – all of which point to the need to reconfigure the leadership of the Council to ensure that it functions effectively,” said Malatsi.

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To stabilise the council, the minister appointed Loyiso Tyra as interim chairperson and William Ledwaba as interim deputy chairperson. The pair will serve jointly for a six-month period while the department undertakes work on a longer-term reconfiguration of the council.

The ICT Sector Council is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the B-BBEE ICT Sector Code and plays a key role in driving transformation within South Africa’s information and communications technology sector.

Ensuring effective functioning of the council

Malatsi said the leadership changes aimed to strengthen the council’s ability to carry out its mandate.

The minister said he has taken these steps to empower the council to fulfil its responsibilities, which include meaningfully contributing to the transformation of the ICT sector as the custodian of the B-BBEE ICT Sector Code.

Malatsi also thanked Mazibuko-Thulo for her service as chairperson of the council. No further details were provided regarding the findings of the investigation report.