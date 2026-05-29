DJ Fresh returns to breakfast radio as Kaya 959 moves swiftly after Sizwe Dhlomo exit

Just days after the shock resignation of media personality Sizwe Dhlomo from Kaya 959’s breakfast show, the station has confirmed the return of veteran broadcaster DJ Fresh to lead its revamped morning offering.

The move marks one of the biggest shake-ups in commercial radio this year and signals Kaya 959’s intention to aggressively defend its position in the fiercely contested Gauteng breakfast radio market.

Kaya 959 announced this week that DJ Fresh would join the station’s breakfast lineup following Dhlomo’s departure after six years at the station.

Dhlomo revealed on-air that he had decided a year ago to leave the station and would be taking a six-month sabbatical before announcing his next move.

“My time on Kaya 959 has been meaningful and memorable,” Dhlomo said in a statement released by the station.

The broadcaster had become one of Kaya 959’s most recognisable voices, first joining the station in 2020 before later taking over the flagship breakfast slot with Siz The World with Sizwe Dhlomo.

Back on breakfast radio battlefield

DJ Fresh’s appointment now places one of South Africa’s most recognisable radio brands back into the breakfast radio battlefield.

The seasoned broadcaster, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, built a loyal following over decades at youth and commercial stations, including YFM, 5FM and Metro FM. His return to a major commercial station is expected to reignite competition for urban audiences and advertising revenue in Gauteng mornings.

While DJ Fresh remains a powerful radio personality with strong audience recall, his return to mainstream radio comes after years of controversy that saw some brands distance themselves from him. Kaya 959 appears to be betting that listener loyalty and personality-driven broadcasting still carry significant commercial value.

The station has, meanwhile, positioned the appointment as part of a broader evolution of its programming strategy as it seeks to retain listeners following Dhlomo’s abrupt exit.

Kaya 959 previously confirmed that veteran broadcaster Thomas Msengana would temporarily hold down the breakfast slot while the station prepared its “next chapter”.

The battle for breakfast radio remains one of the most important spaces in South African broadcasting, with stations relying heavily on morning shows to drive audience numbers, influence and advertising income.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content