Gumu ‘Gupta’ Langa and Inkos’yamagcokama funeral details confirmed

The families of maskandi figures Gumu “Gupta” Langa and Sicebi Dlamini popularly known as Inkos’yamagcokama have confirmed the dates and venues for their final farewells following their deaths.

The pair died in a car accident in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), on Sunday morning, while on their way to a performance.

In separate statements issued on Tuesday, the families thanked fans, industry colleagues and members of the public for the messages of condolence, prayers and support they have received during the difficult period.

Langa, who was a member of the artist’s stage crew, will be laid to rest first, with his funeral service scheduled for Friday, August 14, at his homestead in Embangweni, eMsinga in KZN.

The service will begin at 9am. The Langa family, together with Sicelu Collective Management, said they appreciated the outpouring of support following his death and asked the public to continue keeping the family in their thoughts and prayers as they prepare to bid farewell to their loved one.

“The family would also like to express its sincere gratitude for the overwhelming love and support received during this incredibly difficult period,” the statement read.

Inkos’yamagcokama will be laid to rest a day later, on Saturday, August 15, in KwaDungamanzi, eMsinga. His funeral service will be held at Fabeni Stadium, starting at 8am.

His family, Ivulandlela Holdings and Sicelu Collective Management, also expressed gratitude to supporters, industry colleagues, media and members of the public who have reached out following his death.

The family said further logistical information and any subsequent updates would be communicated through Inkos’yamagcokama’s official platforms.

‘Maskandi is the living memory of a people’

The back-to-back funerals are expected to draw scores of mourners from the music industry, fans, and communities in KwaZulu-Natal who were touched by the two musicians’ careers.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Inkosi Yamagcokama was travelling to do what he loved most: performing for his people,” said Minister McKenzie. “Cruelly, he never got there. A young man from Msinga who built an extraordinary career with little more than a guitar, a voice and an unwavering pride in where he came from was taken from us far too soon.

“Maskandi is the living memory of a people carried through song and guitar, and Inkosi Yamagcokama honoured that tradition with authenticity, humility and pride. While his music found new audiences across South Africa, he never lost sight of who he was or where he came from. Songs like Isazochomelana and Amabulawo were not just hits. They were how a community heard itself.”

Two members remain in hospital

The Minister noted that two members of the artist’s crew remain in hospital, one in a critical but stable condition.

“Our thoughts are with the two men still fighting for their recovery. May they find strength in the difficult days ahead, and may they know that the prayers of the nation are with them.”

The circumstances surrounding the accident remain the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service, and the Minister has urged that the process be allowed to run its course without speculation.

“South Africa has lost a gifted artist whose music will continue to echo long after his passing. Robala ka khotso, Inkosi Yamagcokama. Lala ngoxolo.”

The families have urged mourners to remain patient as they finalise arrangements and prepare to give both artists their final send-offs.

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