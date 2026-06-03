Soul sensation Teeks heads to SA for first-ever tour

South African music lovers are in for a treat as internationally acclaimed New Zealand singer-songwriter Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi, popularly known as Teeks, prepares to make his highly anticipated debut on local stages this August.

The soulful artist, celebrated for his heartfelt lyrics, rich vocals and emotionally charged performances, has officially announced his Live in South Africa tour, which will see him perform in Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg.

Devoted international following

Teeks has earned a devoted international following through hit songs such as Remember Me, Without You, First Time, and Something To Feel. His music, often described as deeply personal and healing, has resonated with audiences across the globe and established him as one of the most compelling voices in modern soul music.

The South African tour kicks off at Cape Town’s Old Biscuit Mill on August 27 before heading to Durban’s The Station on August 28. The tour will conclude in Johannesburg on August 30, where he will headline the popular Parklive Jozi Festival at Marks Park in Emmarentia.

Organisers say the Johannesburg performance will form part of a special edition of the festival, with the full artist lineup expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Intimate connections with audiences

Known for creating intimate connections with audiences during live performances, Teeks has built a reputation for delivering shows that blend vulnerability, storytelling and powerful vocal performances.

His arrival marks a significant moment for South African fans who have long followed his music online but have never had the opportunity to experience his live show on local soil.

Tickets for the Cape Town and Durban concerts are expected to go on sale next week, while festivalgoers can already secure tickets for the Johannesburg Parklive event.

Fans hoping to attend the Cape Town and Durban shows can register for priority access ahead of the official ticket release.

Teeks’ first South African tour, featuring soulful ballads, raw emotion, and a growing global reputation, is poised to become one of the country’s most prominent international music events in 2026.

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