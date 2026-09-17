South African stories are going global but who’s really benefiting?

South African stories are travelling further than ever before, with the global success of The Polygamist offering fresh evidence that audiences do not need a story stripped of its cultural identity to connect with it.

The Zulu-language Netflix series has generated more than 24 million views globally in its first five weeks, reached the streaming platform’s Top 10 in more than 60 countries and claimed the number-one spot in 21 of them, according to Netflix.

For Kaye Ann Williams, Netflix’s director of scripted content for Africa, the response has confirmed something the streaming giant has long believed: audiences around the world are hungry for authentic local stories.

“The phenomenal success of The Polygamist hasn’t necessarily changed our view, but rather powerfully validated what we’ve always believed, and that is, authentic local stories have an undeniable global resonance,” Williams said.

She told Sunday World that the series demonstrates the importance of “cultural proximity”, the idea that a story rooted in its own culture and traditions can still resonate with audiences who may have little or no direct connection to that culture.

But while international audiences are watching, a bigger question remains for South Africa’s creative economy, who is benefiting from the value created when local stories become global successes?

From local story to global business

The success of The Polygamist illustrates how the impact of a television production can extend beyond the actors and crew involved in making it. Netflix says its South African productions have created more than 8,000 direct and indirect jobs, including more than 1,000 full-time jobs, while engaging more than 625 small, medium and micro enterprises.

Williams said international visibility can create a ripple effect for creators and other industries. One example is the original 2012 book by Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi on which The Polygamist is based.

Netflix says print-edition sales of the book increased by 196% following the series’ release, while e-book sales increased by 2,000%. The company also says its research shows that fans of its stories are three times more likely to want to visit South Africa.

That potentially puts local entertainment in a much bigger economic conversation, where a television series can generate interest in publishing, tourism and hospitality alongside traditional production jobs.

But the existence of a multiplier effect does not automatically mean that the industry has become sustainable. A production can create hundreds of jobs while cameras are rolling. The more difficult question is what happens to those workers, companies and skills when production ends.

The complicated question of ownership

As global streaming platforms increase their investment in African content, intellectual property has become an increasingly important part of the conversation.

Who owns a story can determine who controls its future adaptations, licensing opportunities and other commercial uses. Netflix says it does not use a single model for South African productions.

“In some cases, we produce Netflix-owned commissioned originals; in others, we co-produce or acquire licensing rights for films and series from local distributors (who own the IP),” Williams said.

The company says its deals are structured according to the needs of individual projects, local regulations and creator requirements. That flexibility can create opportunities for local production companies, but it also highlights why creators need to understand exactly what they are giving up and what they retain, when entering agreements with international platforms.

Risk, reward, and upfront payment

For a story that becomes a global hit, the distinction between being paid to make something and owning the underlying intellectual property can become significant. Netflix argues that one of the most meaningful long-term benefits it provides to local creatives is upfront payment.

Also Read: When leadership fails: Lessons from Netflix’s The Polygamist

According to Williams, Netflix takes on the financial risk of productions, allowing talent and production companies to concentrate on making the project without carrying the same financial uncertainty.

The guaranteed remuneration, she said, enables production companies to scale their businesses, plan for the future and sustainably employ crews. That model can provide greater certainty during production.

A genuinely healthy creative economy needs companies that can survive between commissions, creatives who can build careers rather than chase isolated jobs, and intellectual property that can generate value beyond one release.

That means the success of streaming in South Africa should perhaps not only be measured by how many productions are commissioned or how many people are employed during filming. It should also be measured by what the local industry is able to retain and build.

Nurturing tomorrow’s showrunners

Netflix says skills development is central to that process. Over the past decade, the company says its skills and talent-development programmes have trained more than 10,000 creatives in South Africa.

Williams described the trainee working on a production today as potentially becoming “the showrunner of tomorrow”. Through the ScreenCraft Pathways training programme, 14 young people are currently training with production partners and vendors, while Netflix says it has partnerships with Wits University, AFDA and other local organisations and academic institutions.

The focus, according to Williams, is on skills development and capacity building across the production ecosystem. That pipeline matters because a sustainable industry cannot depend indefinitely on a small pool of established creatives.

Young writers, directors, performers, editors, VFX specialists, designers and below-the-line workers need pathways into senior positions where they can eventually create and own productions of their own.

The true test of the streaming boom

The Polygamist has demonstrated that a distinctly South African story can find an audience across the world without abandoning the cultural details that make it South African.

Its success has also renewed interest in the original book and created international visibility for the production’s talent. But the real test of the streaming boom will be what happens beyond the headlines and viewing figures.

Can local production companies use international commissions to build sustainable businesses? Can young trainees progress into senior creative and decision-making roles? Can writers and producers build intellectual-property portfolios? Can skilled crews find consistent employment between productions? And can South Africa capture enough of the economic value generated when its stories are consumed by millions of people around the world?

Netflix says its investment in local productions, training, SMMEs and production infrastructure is helping to build that ecosystem. But if South Africa wants its creative economy to thrive, the goal cannot simply be to produce the next global hit.

It must be to ensure that when the world watches South African stories, South Africans are also building lasting careers, businesses and ownership from them.

Also Read: ‘The Polygamist’ has tongues wagging worldwide

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