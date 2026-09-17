Momentum’s top three execs paid R110m as firm delivers double-digit earnings growth

Financial services group Momentum Group delivered strong financial results for the year ended 30 June 2026, boosting executive remuneration by nearly 31% as the insurer posted double-digit earnings growth, increased dividends and returned billions of rand to shareholders.

The group reported normalised headline earnings of R7.06-billion, up 13% from R6.26-billion in the previous financial year. Earnings attributable to shareholders rose 11% to R6.64-billion from R5.98-billion, while headline earnings increased to R6.8-billion from R6-billion.

At the same time, Momentum continued to reshape its African footprint, completing the sale of its Ghanaian operations and concluding the disposal of Momentum Mozambique Limitada as part of a wider portfolio rationalisation strategy.

Executive rewards surge

The group’s three executive directors shared remuneration of R109.6-million during the year, up from R83.7-million in 2025, representing an increase of about 31%.

For their efforts, executive pay rose almost 31%, significantly faster than the group’s 11% earnings growth, reflecting substantial long-term incentive awards as management delivered record embedded value growth, higher dividends and improved profitability. At the same time, shareholders benefited from a R1.6 billion share buyback and a 31% increase in dividends.

Group CEO Jeanette Marais’ total remuneration increased by 27.8% to R45.122-million from R35.3-million. This comprised guaranteed remuneration of R8.85-million, short-term incentive payments of R7.2-million, as well as long-term incentive payments of R29.072-million.

Finance director Risto Ketola’s total remuneration rose by 31.2% to R36.694-million in total remuneration from R27.961-million, while Momentum Corporate’s CEO Dumo Mbethe pocketed R27.755-million in total remuneration in 2026.

The bulk of the increase came from incentive payments. Long-term incentive payouts across the three executives jumped 40% to R72.3-million from R51.8-million, while short-term incentives rose 34% to R16.7-million from R12.5-million. Guaranteed remuneration increased by a more modest 5.6% to R20.5-million.

Strong returns for shareholders

While executives received handsome rewards, shareholders also benefited from the group’s improved performance.

The group’s double-digit growth, driven by growth across its insurance, investment and corporate businesses, has allowed the insurer to increase shareholder payouts and continue with a substantial share buyback programme.

Momentum increased its ordinary dividend by 31% to 230 cents per share from 175 cents previously and repurchased 45 million shares worth R1.6-billion through a share buyback programme.

The group’s share repurchase programme signals management’s confidence in the group’s capital position and future earnings prospects, especially after the insurer reported a 13% rise in normalised headline earnings and a 15% increase in embedded value, allowing it to return surplus capital to shareholders through both higher dividends and share repurchases.

The company said the buyback formed part of its capital optimisation strategy and reflected the strength of its balance sheet and capital position.