Alleged rapist arrested after intelligence-driven operation

A 28-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl has been arrested after a joint intelligence-driven operation involving multiple police units.

The suspect was linked to a rape case registered in Klerksdorp, North West, on July 1, 2026.

Investigators later received information that he was hiding in the Pudimoe area, prompting collaboration between the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and the Pudimoe FCS Unit.

On Friday, August 14, 2026, at around 9.20am, Crime Intelligence received a tip-off that the suspect was travelling from Taung Taxi Rank towards Pudimoe.

The South Police Service said Crime Intelligence swiftly operationalised the information, coordinating with the Pudimoe FCS Unit. The suspect was successfully traced and arrested during the joint operation.

He was detained at Pudimoe police station and is facing a charge of rape. The suspect is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, August 17, 2026.

North West Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Adams commended the officers involved: “The persistence, information gathering, and effective collaboration between the Klerksdorp FCS, Pudimoe FCS and Crime Intelligence members resulted in the successful tracing and arrest of the wanted suspect.”

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