Arrest made in R635 million Tembisa Hospital corruption case

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit has arrested a 37-year-old suspect linked to the massive R635 million Tembisa Hospital tender fraud scandal.

The arrest took place at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday, August 28, marking a significant development in the ongoing probe, the South African Police Service said on X today.

The suspect is alleged to have played a role in the complex web of corruption surrounding procurement processes at Tembisa Hospital.

Investigators believe hospital officials colluded with service providers to exploit the Request for Quotations system, deliberately keeping transactions below the R500 000 threshold to bypass the tender process.

The allegations include fraud, corruption, forgery, contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and money laundering. According to investigators, the scheme allowed certain individuals to siphon millions of rand through irregular contracts and manipulated procurement practices.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, on Monday, 31 August. He will face charges relating to fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Authorities say the arrest demonstrates their commitment to ensuring accountability in one of the country’s most notorious hospital corruption scandals.

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