Cocaine with a street value of R28 million seized at OR Tambo International Airport

The South African Police Service (SAPS), working with law enforcement partners, has intercepted a consignment of cocaine, with a street value of about R28 million, at OR Tambo International Airport.
The seizure followed an intelligence-driven operation initiated by SAPS Crime Intelligence’s Border Integrity Unit, which received information about a suspected drug consignment.
The operation was executed by members of the Visible Policing Unit at OR Tambo, in collaboration with Customs officials and Menzies Aviation staff.
Cargo Intercepted from Brazil
At around 1pm on Friday, officers intercepted the cargo upon arrival from São Paulo, Brazil. The consignment contained 95kg of cocaine, discovered in the airport’s cargo section.
No arrests have been made. Investigators are working to identify and apprehend those behind the attempted smuggling operation.
The SAPS emphasised its commitment to disrupting organised criminal networks involved in the illicit drug trade. The service pledged to continue working with partners to safeguard South Africa’s borders and ports of entry from criminal exploitation.
- SAPS and partners seized 95kg of cocaine worth about R28 million at OR Tambo International Airport.
- The operation was intelligence-driven, initiated by SAPS Crime Intelligence’s Border Integrity Unit.
- The cocaine arrived as cargo from São Paulo, Brazil, and was intercepted by Visible Policing Unit, Customs, and Menzies Aviation staff.
- No arrests have been made; investigations to identify and apprehend suspects are ongoing.
- SAPS reaffirmed its commitment to combating organized crime and securing South Africa’s borders.
At around 1pm on Friday, officers intercepted the cargo upon arrival from São Paulo, Brazil.
No arrests have been made. Investigators are working to identify and apprehend those behind the attempted smuggling operation.