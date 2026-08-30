Germiston police seize explosives worth R500 000

Gauteng police have arrested a suspect after uncovering a large cache of explosives during an intelligence-driven operation in Hazelpark, Germiston, on Saturday.

Authorities were alerted to an address where explosives were allegedly being stored. Working with Crime Intelligence, officers searched the property and discovered explosive material concealed in a back room.

Police confiscated 4 483 blasting cartridges and 21 detonating cords, with an estimated street value of R500 000. The haul is believed to have been intended for illegal mining or other criminal activities.

A suspect was taken into custody and is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court soon on charges relating to the possession of explosives.

Police have hailed the operation as a significant success in their fight against organised crime and the illegal use of explosives in Gauteng.

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