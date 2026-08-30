Germiston police seize explosives worth R500 000

Gauteng police have arrested a suspect after uncovering a large cache of explosives during an intelligence-driven operation in Hazelpark, Germiston, on Saturday.
Authorities were alerted to an address where explosives were allegedly being stored. Working with Crime Intelligence, officers searched the property and discovered explosive material concealed in a back room.
Police confiscated 4 483 blasting cartridges and 21 detonating cords, with an estimated street value of R500 000. The haul is believed to have been intended for illegal mining or other criminal activities.
A suspect was taken into custody and is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court soon on charges relating to the possession of explosives.
Police have hailed the operation as a significant success in their fight against organised crime and the illegal use of explosives in Gauteng.
- Gauteng police arrested a suspect after finding a large cache of explosives in Hazelpark, Germiston on Saturday.
- The search was conducted following a tip-off about explosives being stored at a specific address.
- Officers found 4,483 blasting cartridges and 21 detonating cords hidden in a back room.
- The seized explosives have an estimated street value of R500,000 and are believed to be intended for illegal mining or other crimes.
- The suspect is expected to appear in Germiston Magistrate’s Court on charges related to possession of explosives.
Police confiscated 4 483 blasting cartridges and 21 detonating cords, with an estimated street value of R500 000.
A suspect was taken into custody and is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court soon on charges relating to the possession of explosives.
Police have hailed the operation as a significant success in their fight against organised crime and the illegal use of explosives in