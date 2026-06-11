Man appears in court after ‘assaulting’ cop during Mpumalanga march

A man who allegedly assaulted a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) during a march in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, appeared in court on Thursday.

The Tuesday march, led by organisation March and March, attracted more than 2,000 participants. It got out of control, however, when some protestors reportedly entered a residential complex.

“It was during this period when the police officer was reportedly assaulted and sustained some injuries as he was busy trying to maintain order. Without hesitation, police acted immediately and stamped its authority by arresting a 31-year-old male suspect for assault of the member,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane.

During the same march, police arrested undocumented foreign nationals.

“During the same march, there were foreign nationals that were suspected to be in the country illegally, however, police in conjunction with officials from the Department of Home Affairs, conducted an operation. About 39 foreign nationals were processed where 27 were cleared and released after verification. Meanwhile, 12 remained and were charged with Contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa after discovering that they had no valid documentation to be in the country,” explained Ndubane.

Ndubane also said that members of the SAPS confiscated approximately 64 grams of suspected drugs, and recovered six cellular phones, a laptop, and a toy gun with a holster.

“Two laptops, a packet of sea salt, and a red box containing cash were recovered as well, then handed back to their lawful owners,” said Ndubane.

All arrested suspects appeared at the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The acting provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, cautioned against those who attack members of the police or law enforcement officers.

“We want to put it clear that we will never tolerate lawlessness nor acts of violence and vigilantism. We will surely act against those who attack our members and deal decisively with those who undermines the rule of law. People have the right to protest, however, this should be done within the ambit of the law,” said Mkhwanazi.

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