Gauteng opens 2027 online admissions for Grade 1, Grade 8 learners

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) will open its 2027 online admissions process for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners on August 5, urging parents and legal guardians to prepare early and submit complete applications to improve their children’s chances of placement.
Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile announced that applications for the 2027 academic year will open at 8 am on August 5 and close at midnight on September 4.
Parents will be required to create new login credentials, as usernames and passwords used in previous admissions cycles will no longer be valid.
The department said the online admissions system remains a key tool for ensuring fair and transparent learner placement while helping government plan for increasing demand in public education. Gauteng’s public education system currently serves more than 2.4 million learners across 2,111 public ordinary schools, with more than 23,000 additional learners enrolled between 2025 and 2026.
New schools needed
According to the department, the growth is equivalent to the need for about 19 new schools accommodating roughly 1,200 learners each. Continued urbanisation, migration and population growth are placing additional pressure on education infrastructure and resources.
The online admissions system, introduced in 2015, has replaced manual admissions processes, eliminated long queues at schools and improved transparency in learner placement. About 400,000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners were successfully placed during the 2025 admissions cycle.
Five-step process
Parents will be required to complete a five-step application process, which includes registering parent or guardian details, home address information and learner details, applying to a maximum of five schools, and submitting supporting documents within seven school days of applying.
The department recommends that parents apply to between three and five schools to increase placement opportunities and avoid limiting their options if preferred schools reach capacity.
Supporting documents include proof of identity, proof of residence, proof of work address and, depending on the grade being applied for, either a Grade 7 report or an immunisation card. The department stressed that proof of home address remains a critical requirement and warned that fraudulent documents could result in applications being declared invalid.
Combatting fraud
Officials said schools would continue verifying addresses and supporting documentation to protect the integrity of the admissions process and combat fraud. The department also reminded parents that no school placement can be bought and that assistance with online admissions is provided free of charge.
The online admissions process applies only to learners entering Grade 1 and Grade 8. Applications for Grades 2 to 7 and Grades 9 to 12 must be submitted directly to schools. Parents of Grade R learners must also submit a new online application if they wish to enrol their children in Grade 1 next year.
The department has established support services, including 48 decentralised walk-in centres, 15 district offices, its head office and public schools, to assist parents throughout the admissions period.
For assistance, parents can contact the GDE call centre on 0800 000 789, WhatsApp 060 891 0361 or email gdeinfo@gauteng.gov.za.
- The Gauteng Department of Education will open online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners on August 5, 2026, closing on September 4, with new login credentials required for applicants.
- The online system ensures fair, transparent placements amid increasing demand, as public schools serve over 2.4 million learners with a growth necessitating about 19 new schools.
- Parents must complete a five-step application process, apply to 3-5 schools, and submit supporting documents within seven school days to enhance placement chances.
- The department emphasizes the importance of valid proof of residence and combats fraud by verifying documents and warning against buying placements.
- Support services, including walk-in centers and call centers, are available to assist parents, while applications for other grades must be submitted directly to schools.
Parents will be required to create new login credentials, as usernames and passwords used in previous admissions cycles will no longer be valid.
Parents will be required to complete a five-step application process, which includes registering parent or guardian details, home address information and learner details, applying to a maximum of five schools, and submitting supporting documents within seven school days of applying.
Officials said schools would continue verifying addresses and supporting documentation to protect the integrity of the admissions process and combat fraud.
For assistance, parents can contact the GDE call centre on 0800 000 789, WhatsApp 060 891 0361 or email gdeinfo@gauteng.gov.za.