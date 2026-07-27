Gauteng opens 2027 online admissions for Grade 1, Grade 8 learners

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) will open its 2027 online admissions process for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners on August 5, urging parents and legal guardians to prepare early and submit complete applications to improve their children’s chances of placement.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile announced that applications for the 2027 academic year will open at 8 am on August 5 and close at midnight on September 4.

Parents will be required to create new login credentials, as usernames and passwords used in previous admissions cycles will no longer be valid.

The department said the online admissions system remains a key tool for ensuring fair and transparent learner placement while helping government plan for increasing demand in public education. Gauteng’s public education system currently serves more than 2.4 million learners across 2,111 public ordinary schools, with more than 23,000 additional learners enrolled between 2025 and 2026.

New schools needed

According to the department, the growth is equivalent to the need for about 19 new schools accommodating roughly 1,200 learners each. Continued urbanisation, migration and population growth are placing additional pressure on education infrastructure and resources.

The online admissions system, introduced in 2015, has replaced manual admissions processes, eliminated long queues at schools and improved transparency in learner placement. About 400,000 Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners were successfully placed during the 2025 admissions cycle.