Bafana arrive in hot, humid Monterrey ahead of crucial Korea clash

Bafana Bafana arrived to a rousing and literally warm welcome in Monterrey, in the north of Mexico, on Monday evening, as they look ahead to their must-win encounter against South Korea.

In the absence of many travelling South African fans, Mexicans turned out in a decent crowd, screaming and jubilant, to welcome the team at the luxurious Hilton Hotel.

Alongside them was a huge contingent of South Korean media, who were there to capture the arrival of coach Hugo Broos and his men.

Bafana and Korea will meet at the Monterrey Stadium on Thursday at 3 am (SA time) – a final Group A encounter which will decide their fate at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Unbearable heat

It must be mentioned that the weather conditions will play some sort of a role in this match, as the heat and humidity in Monterrey are so unbearable that even the locals seemingly can’t get used to.

So, how the teams acclimatise to the heat of the city will be vital in both teams’ missions to advance and make it out of the group stages.

Bafana is currently languishing at the bottom of the group with one point, while Korea is second with three points. The latter only requires a draw to be in a good position to advance to the knockout stages as one of the best number threes.

Hungry and determined SA

So, the Asians must avoid defeat at all costs, however, they will be up against a hungry and determined South African side that will be looking to cause an upset in their quest to make history by making it out of the group stages of a World Cup for the first time.

Broos will address the media in a Matchday Minus One (MD-1) press conference at the Monterrey Stadium on Tuesday, where, amongst other things, he will most likely speak about how his team will cope in the absence of midfield workhorse Teboho Mokoena.

Mokoena, who was also present with the team upon their arrival in Monterrey, will unfortunately miss the crucial encounter due to suspension after accumulating back-to-back yellow card cautions.

Broos will now look to the likes of Thalente Mbatha and most likely the Yaya Sithole, who will be available for selection after serving his one game suspension for his red card in the opening loss to Mexico.

Read More: What awaits Bafana in the upcoming World Cup clash against South Korea

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