Joburg’s audit regression signals a governance crisis

The recent audit regression at the City of Johannesburg should concern every resident, investor and business operating in South Africa’s economic hub.
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- The City of Johannesburg experienced a recent audit regression.
- This development is significant for residents, investors, and businesses in the city.
- Johannesburg is South Africa’s main economic hub.
- The audit issues raise concerns about governance and financial management.
- Further details are available in the full article via the Sunday World e-edition.