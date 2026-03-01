Let’s all work together to ensure a bright future for all

Unemployment in South Africa is a crisis that we can no longer ignore. With countless individuals struggling to find work, it’s clear that we are far from resolving this pressing issue.

But amid our discussions about job creation and economic growth, there’s a crucial aspect that often slips under the radar, the impact of illegal immigration on our job market.

While many immigrants come to our shores seeking a better life, we must confront the uncomfortable truth that their presence can exert additional pressure on an already strained job market. For many South Africans, this means fewer opportunities and increased competition for the limited jobs available.

Ignoring this reality will only prolong our high unemployment rates. Our leaders need to engage in open and honest conversations about how to balance the needs of those seeking refuge with the necessity of protecting local jobs. It’s not just about being compassionate, it’s about being realistic.

To build a brighter future for all South Africans, we need a comprehensive plan that addresses these challenges head-on. Let’s work together to create an economy where everyone has a chance to thrive because turning a blind eye is no longer an option.

Gilbert Moela