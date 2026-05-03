Motoring

Auto China 2026: Where the future of cars, SA’s auto industry was decided

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News

I travelled to Beijing to attend Auto China 2026 and Jetour’s Media Alliance (JMA) annual conference, invited by Jetour South Africa. This trip provided a unique perspective on the future of the global automotive industry and its implications for South Africa.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Attended Auto China 2026 and Jetour’s Media Alliance (JMA) annual conference in Beijing.
  • Invitation extended by Jetour South Africa.
  • Gained insights into the future of the global automotive industry.
  • Explored the potential impact of global automotive trends on South Africa.
  • Full article available in the e-edition of Sunday World via the provided link.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments