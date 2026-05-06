BMW hits two-million milestone for electric vehicles

The BMW Group has reached a major production milestone, rolling out its two-millionth fully electric vehicle as global demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) continues to accelerate.

The landmark unit is a BMW i5 M60 xDrive, finished in Tansanit Blue and assembled at the company’s BMW Group Plant Dingolfing facility in Germany. The vehicle has already been allocated to a customer in Spain.

BMW’s electrification push

The milestone underscores BMW’s steady push into electrification, with production of its all-electric models ramping up significantly over the past few years.

Dingolfing, BMW’s largest European production plant, has emerged as a key hub for the company’s electric vehicle rollout. Since beginning series production of EVs in 2021 with the BMW iX, the plant has produced more than 320,000 fully electric vehicles.

Today, the facility manufactures the widest range of BMW’s electric models, including the iX, the BMW i5 in both sedan and Touring variants, and the flagship BMW i7.

Dingolfing EV strategy nerve centre

BMW says nearly one in every six electric vehicles it has built globally comes from Dingolfing, highlighting the plant’s central role in the group’s EV strategy. In 2025 alone, more than a quarter of all vehicles produced at the site were fully electric, signalling a rapid shift in production mix.

The German automaker continues to follow what it calls a “technology-open” manufacturing strategy through its iFACTORY approach. This allows different powertrains — including internal combustion, hybrid and fully electric — to be produced on the same assembly line.

According to the company, this flexible production model ensures it can respond quickly to changing market demand while scaling up electric mobility without disrupting existing operations.

EV production growth

BMW also confirmed that at least one all-electric model is now produced at each of its German plants, reflecting how EV production has become embedded across its global manufacturing network.

The milestone comes as Germany strengthens its position as one of the world’s leading electric vehicle production hubs, with BMW playing a key role in that growth.

For markets like South Africa, where premium electric vehicle adoption is gradually gaining traction, BMW’s expanding EV portfolio — including models such as the iX, iX3, i3 and i7 — is expected to further intensify competition with rivals like Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Lexus and Audi in the luxury EV space.

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