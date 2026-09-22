Bolt puts spotlight on women-only rides as safety concerns persist

Ride-hailing platform Bolt is putting renewed emphasis on its Women for Women service as concerns around the safety of female passengers remain part of the broader conversation about e-hailing services in South Africa.

The category allows eligible female passengers to request trips specifically with women driver-partners, providing another option for riders who may feel more comfortable travelling with a woman.

Bolt says the category is seeing increased use from riders and driver-partners, although the company has not provided figures showing the number of women using the service or the extent of the reported growth. Women for Women forms part of Bolt’s broader suite of safety features available to South African passengers.

“Safety is a shared responsibility, and technology is most effective when riders know the tools available to them and use them consistently,” said Simo Kalajdzic, Senior Operations Manager and spokesperson for Bolt South Africa.

“We encourage every rider to check the driver and vehicle details in the app, use a pick-up code and share trip information with someone they trust.”

READ: Bolt expands rider verification as safety concerns remain top priority for South Africans

Before getting into a vehicle, passengers can view information including the driver’s name, photograph and rating, as well as the vehicle’s make, model and registration number. Riders are encouraged to check these details against the person and vehicle that arrive to collect them.

Passengers can also activate a pick-up code, which the driver must enter before the journey begins, adding another verification step. Bolt’s in-app Emergency Assist function allows passengers to alert an emergency response team and also notifies the company’s safety team. Riders can share their vehicle details and live location with friends or family, while journeys booked through the platform are tracked and recorded.

The company’s Ride Check technology is designed to detect unexpected or excessively long stops during a journey. Phone numbers are also hidden when passengers and drivers communicate through the app.

Passengers who experience harassment, intimidation, assault or other safety-related incidents can report them through the app. Bolt says serious reports are assessed by its safety and support teams and may result in a driver’s access being restricted, suspended or permanently blocked. The company says it also cooperates with law-enforcement authorities where information is legally required during investigations.

READ: E-hailing app Bolt’s new feature warns drivers about trips in high-risk areas

“Keeping the journey on the platform is critical,” Kalajdzic said. “It allows riders to access the safety tools in the app, gives us a record of the trip and enables our trained teams to provide support and follow up when it is needed.”

Bolt is encouraging passengers not to arrange trips with drivers outside the platform, as doing so removes access to features including trip tracking and the company’s safety and support channels.

While technology cannot eliminate the risks associated with personal transport, Women for Women gives female passengers another choice over how they travel.

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