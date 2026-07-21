Chery confirms Tiggo 4 Cross for Rosslyn production from 2027

Chery South Africa has confirmed that its best-selling Tiggo 4 Cross will become the first vehicle to roll off the production line at its newly acquired Rosslyn manufacturing plant from the second half of 2027, marking another significant milestone in the Chinese automaker’s transition from importer to local manufacturer.

The announcement is the latest chapter in a story that has been unfolding over the past few months after Nissan sold its historic Rosslyn assembly plant to Chery.

The factory, which has been a cornerstone of South Africa’s automotive industry since 1963, is now being transformed into a new manufacturing hub for the Chinese group.

The development also confirms that the Tiggo 4 Cross will be built alongside the Jetour T-Series models and the JAECOO J5, all of which have already been earmarked for local production at the Rosslyn facility, strengthening South Africa’s position as a growing manufacturing base for Chinese automotive brands.

The Tiggo 4 range, comprising the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo Cross, is an obvious choice to spearhead Chery’s local manufacturing ambitions after enjoying remarkable sales success in South Africa.

Between January and June this year, the model recorded sales of 11,322 units, making it the country’s second best-selling passenger vehicle. Monthly sales climbed steadily from 1,625 units in January to 2,070 units in June, representing year-on-year growth of 39%.

Production during the plant’s initial ramp-up phase in the third and fourth quarters of 2027 is expected to total around 15,000 vehicles, with both petrol-powered and hybrid-electric derivatives scheduled to be assembled locally.

The Rosslyn facility will undergo extensive upgrades to its production equipment and infrastructure ahead of the start of manufacturing.

Speaking during the official opening of the plant earlier this month, Chery Automobile chairman Yin Tongyue reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to South Africa.

“At Chery, we live by one philosophy: ‘In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere.’ It means wherever we invest, we commit. We become part of the local economy, part of the community and part of the country’s future,” he said.

Beyond vehicle production, Chery has committed to retaining all 692 employees currently working at the Rosslyn operation while creating nearly 3,000 direct and indirect jobs across manufacturing, logistics, supplier networks and related industries.

The company has also launched an extensive localisation programme aimed at increasing local component sourcing and strengthening South Africa’s automotive supply chain while transferring valuable manufacturing skills.

Looking beyond the Tiggo 4 Cross, Chery is conducting feasibility studies into adding a locally built light commercial vehicle, including a bakkie, although no final decision has been taken.

The investment positions Rosslyn as one of South Africa’s busiest automotive manufacturing hubs and signals Chery’s intention to use the country as a strategic production and export base for the African continent.

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