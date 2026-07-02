Daimler Truck SA strengthens executive team with key leadership appointments

Daimler Truck Southern Africa has announced a series of senior leadership appointments aimed at strengthening its executive team and supporting its growth ambitions in the region.

Effective from July 1, Naeem Hassim has been appointed vice-president of customer service and parts, replacing Ziyad Gaba, who takes up a new position as vice-president of customer service and parts for Daimler Truck Middle East and Africa (MEA). At the same time, Viscount Ramoshaba has been promoted to head of dealer network and training.

Both executives will serve on the company’s executive committee.

The appointments come as Daimler Truck continues to strengthen its position in South Africa’s commercial vehicle market, where the company currently ranks among the country’s top five best-selling commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Daimler Truck Southern Africa president and Group CEO Maretha Gerber said both executives had made significant contributions to the business over the years.

“I am delighted to welcome Naeem and Viscount to the DTSA Executive Committee. Both have made valuable contributions to the business and bring a strong understanding of our customers, our network and our operations,” she said.

Daimler veteran

Hassim returns to South Africa after serving as president director of Daimler Commercial Vehicles Indonesia since 2022. A Daimler veteran, he began his career with Mercedes-Benz South Africa in 1994 before holding several senior leadership positions locally and internationally, including overseeing operations across 40 Central African markets from Dubai.

He said returning to Daimler Truck Southern Africa felt like “coming home” and pledged to strengthen customer relationships while driving sustainable growth.

Ramoshaba, who joined the business in 2004, has held several leadership positions spanning dealer network management, fleet operations, dealer training and supply chain management. Most recently, he served as head of supply chain and sales administration.

The company also thanked outgoing executive Ziyad Gaba for his more than two decades of service and wished him success in his new regional leadership role within the Daimler Truck organisation.

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